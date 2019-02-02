Uri box office collection day 22: Vicky Kaushal starrer continues its good run at the box office, earns Rs 175 crore

Currently, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri is the fastest grossing film in the medium-budget film category. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri box office collection day 22: Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam has turned out to be a gold mine for its makers. The movie is all set to create history as according to the trade after showing a strong hold on its fourth Friday, the Vicky Kaushal starrer will most certainly go past Rs 200 crore mark. And if that happens, it’ll become the first medium budget movie to do so. According to a report in Box office India, Uri: The Surgical Strike has achieved 1.5 crore footfall which means a total of 1.5 crore people have watched the movie in theatres. This is no mean feat.

At a time when even films starring superstars fail to touch even Rs 100 crore mark, Uri: The Surgical Strike has made Rs 174.43 crore, and is heading to hit a double century at the box office. On its day 22, the movie collected a strong Rs 3.36 crore. In comparison, new release, the Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga made Rs 3.3 crore and the last week’s release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut has collected Rs 3.5 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Uri The Surgical Strike continues its fantastic journey… will cross Rs 175 crore today. Total: Rs 174.43 Crore India biz.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its fantastic journey… Biz on [fourth] Fri is *higher* than [third] Thu [₹ 3.31 cr], which speaks of its incredible hold… Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Sat; Day 23]… [Week 4] Fri 3.36 cr. Total: ₹ 174.43 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019

He further tweeted, Uri The Surgical Strike benchmarks… crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 5, Rs 75 crore: Day 8, Rs 100 crore: Day 10, Rs 125 crore: Day 13, Rs 150 crore: Day 17, Rs 175 crore: Day 23 India biz. Target Rs 200 crore seems certain now.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 10

₹ 125 cr: Day 13

₹ 150 cr: Day 17

₹ 175 cr: Day 23

India biz.

Target ₹ 200 cr seems certain now. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019

Filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated the team for a great box office result.

Congratulations to team URI!!!! This is a phenomenal feat!!!! The JOSH at the box office is at an all time high!!!! https://t.co/9VL8Qclu6U — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 2, 2019

Johar tweeted, Congratulations to team URI! This is a phenomenal feat! The JOSH at the box office is at an all-time high!