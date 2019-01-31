Uri box office collection Day 20: Vicky Kaushal starrer earns total Rs 167.48 crore

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal in the leading role, continued its winning streak as it added Rs 3.33 crore more to its kitty on its third Wednesday. The business is almost at par with that of third Tuesday when the film had earned Rs 3.34 crore. Its total collection, after a glorious 20-day run, stands at Rs 167.48 crore, which is phenomenal, to say the least.

With that, Uri: The Surgical Strike has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 and the Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2, both of which had collected Rs 166.40 crore and Rs 164.38 crore, respectively. Keeping in view its medium budget, it is a huge feat for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his Thursday tweet, noted that the “remarkable biz” of Uri: The Surgical Strike during weekdays has increased its chances of hitting the Rs 200 crore-mark.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its winning streak… Remarkable biz on weekdays increases its chances of hitting ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.43 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.33 cr. Total: ₹ 167.48 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the September 2016 Surgical Strikes conducted by the Indian Army against the terror launchpads in Pakistan, in retaliation to a terror attack on an Army camp in Uri earlier that month. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Rajit Kapur and Kirti Kulhari in important roles, among others. Uri: The Surgical Strike, produced by RSVP Movies, released on January 11 to mixed reviews.