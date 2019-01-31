Uri box office collection Day 20: Vicky Kaushal starrer earns total Rs 167.48 crore

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 5:44 PM

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal in the leading role, has surpassed the lifetime collection of Race 3 and Baaghi 2. Its total earning, after a 20-day run in cinemas, stands at Rs 167.48 crore.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal in the leading role, continued its winning streak as it added Rs 3.33 crore more to its kitty on its third Wednesday. The business is almost at par with that of third Tuesday when the film had earned Rs 3.34 crore. Its total collection, after a glorious 20-day run, stands at Rs 167.48 crore, which is phenomenal, to say the least.

With that, Uri: The Surgical Strike has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 and the Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2, both of which had collected Rs 166.40 crore and Rs 164.38 crore, respectively. Keeping in view its medium budget, it is a huge feat for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his Thursday tweet, noted that the “remarkable biz” of Uri: The Surgical Strike during weekdays has increased its chances of hitting the Rs 200 crore-mark.

Also Read: Manikarnika box office collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut starrer inches close to Rs 60 crore

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Uri: The Surgical Strike, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the September 2016 Surgical Strikes conducted by the Indian Army against the terror launchpads in Pakistan, in retaliation to a terror attack on an Army camp in Uri earlier that month. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Rajit Kapur and Kirti Kulhari in important roles, among others. Uri: The Surgical Strike, produced by RSVP Movies, released on January 11 to mixed reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Uri box office collection Day 20: Vicky Kaushal starrer earns total Rs 167.48 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition