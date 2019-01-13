Uri box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-starrer film collects this much till now

The film is based on the army’s cross border operations.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie Uri is creating right nouse among movie watchers in the country. Two days after its release, Aditya Dhar’s military drama film has earned Rs 20.63 crore till now. On Friday, the film opened with decent numbers despite competitions from Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and Viswasam. The movie collected Rs 8.20 crore on the first day of its release.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam. As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie collected Rs 8.20 crore on Friday and rs 12.43 on Saturday, totalling Rs 20.63 crore till now.

“#UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]… Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 51.59%… Day 3 [today] should be bigger… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Before Uri’s release, trade analyst Girish Johar spoke about the buzz around film. He also observed that moviegoers will be attracted to watch the film with Vicky Kaushal in lead role.“The trailer, the small snippets from the film and the other promotional activities have been put across well. It is a sensitive military drama but also looks like an urban film which will probably invite more audience to the multiplexes. Definitely, people are looking forward to seeing Vicky Kaushal as a military officer after he delivered good performances last year. He is one of the USPs of Uri” Johar, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The film is based on the army’s cross border operations. The Aditya Dhar directed film has been received well by the audience as well as film fraternity. However, critics have different opinions about this military drama.

After watching the movie, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted,“HOWS THE JOSH??? VERY HIGH SIR!!! What an incredible film #URI is!!! Walked out feeling a burst of patriotic energy! Superbly crafted, narrated, shot and executed! This one’s an immensely proud box office winner!!! DONT MISS IT!!!!.”