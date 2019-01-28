Uri box office collection day 17: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘blockbuster’ film inches close to Rs 160-crore mark!

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 4:25 PM

Uri box office collection day 17: Starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Aditya Dhar this film is based on the attack launched by the Indian Army on terrorist launch-pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The movie, based on the events following the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has received positive reviews from critics since its release on January 11. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri Box Office Collection: Starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Aditya Dhar, this film is based on the attack launched by the Indian Army on terrorist launch-pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Now, it has been revealed that Uri collection has surpassed Rs 155 crore mark in mere 17 days.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Uri film has managed to earn Rs 4.40 crore, Rs 9.75 crore, and Rs 9.20 crore on its third Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively that make the total Uri collection Rs 157.38 crore in the domestic box office so far.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Adarsh tweeted that Uri is a game changer and has chances of crossing even Rs 200 crore mark. That should be a big feather in the cap of Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Rajit Kapur, and Kirti Kulhari all of whom have been cast in key roles.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in one of his tweets that while most of the mid-range films don’t touch Rs 50 crore, Uri collection has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in Mumbai and Rs 25 crore mark in Delhi-UP circuits. That makes the total contribution from Mumbai + Delhi-UP circuits over Rs 75 crore, which is phenomenal.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Apart from the standout performances, Uri collection has received a major word of mouth boost due to the approaching general elections 2019 too.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Uri box office collection day 17: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘blockbuster’ film inches close to Rs 160-crore mark!
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition