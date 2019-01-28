Uri box office collection day 17: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘blockbuster’ film inches close to Rs 160-crore mark!

The movie, based on the events following the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has received positive reviews from critics since its release on January 11. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri Box Office Collection: Starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Aditya Dhar, this film is based on the attack launched by the Indian Army on terrorist launch-pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Now, it has been revealed that Uri collection has surpassed Rs 155 crore mark in mere 17 days.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 23.35 cr

Total: ₹ 157.38 cr

India biz.#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 10

₹ 125 cr: Day 13

₹ 150 cr: Day 17

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

Uri film has managed to earn Rs 4.40 crore, Rs 9.75 crore, and Rs 9.20 crore on its third Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively that make the total Uri collection Rs 157.38 crore in the domestic box office so far.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is rocking… Puts up a fantastic total in Weekend 3… The incredible trending is an eye opener… Has strong chance of joining ₹ 200 cr Club… [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 157.38 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

Adarsh tweeted that Uri is a game changer and has chances of crossing even Rs 200 crore mark. That should be a big feather in the cap of Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Rajit Kapur, and Kirti Kulhari all of whom have been cast in key roles.

Yes, #UriTheSurgicalStrike has chances of crossing ₹ 200 cr mark… This one is a game changer. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in one of his tweets that while most of the mid-range films don’t touch Rs 50 crore, Uri collection has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in Mumbai and Rs 25 crore mark in Delhi-UP circuits. That makes the total contribution from Mumbai + Delhi-UP circuits over Rs 75 crore, which is phenomenal.

While *most* mid-range films don’t touch ₹ 50 cr [lifetime biz], #UriTheSurgicalStrike has crossed ₹ 50 cr mark in Mumbai and ₹ 25 cr mark in Delhi-UP circuits… Contribution from Mumbai + Delhi-UP circuits is over ₹ 75 cr, which is phenomenal… #HowsTheJosh #Uri — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

Apart from the standout performances, Uri collection has received a major word of mouth boost due to the approaching general elections 2019 too.