Uri box office collection day 14: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘blockbuster’ film races ahead of Stree, likely to surpass Badhaai Ho

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 10:29 PM

On its release on January 11, Uri: The Surgical Strike received mixed responses from film critics across the country. However, the audience’s verdict was largely in the movie's favor, which is now reflecting on its box-office collection.

Uri box office collection Uri box office collection: Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office. (Photo credit: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal as the main man, is on a roll. Going beyond all expectations, estimations, and calculations, the war film is wreaking havoc at the box-office. On its second Thursday, the film fetched another Rs 5.20 crore. After a two-week total, its total collection has reached a gigantic Rs 133.79 crore. It has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Stree (Rs 129.90 crore) and is set to take over Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho (Rs 137.61 crore) in the box-office race.

Popular film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has been following the business of Uri: The Surgical Strike, shared the movie’s latest box-office figure in a tweet he posted on Friday.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Keeping in view the current trend, Uri: The Surgical Strike will continue its shining performance for many days to come. Despite competition from the new releases Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Thackeray over January’s third weekend, the film is expected to report phenomenal numbers. The Rs 150 crore-haul is very much on the cards!

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 Surgical Strikes conducted by the Indian Army against the Pakistani terror launchpads across the Line of Control in Kashmir. The retaliatory attack resulted in the killing of approximately 35 to 50 terrorists.

Stock Market

