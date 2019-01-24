Uri box office collection Day 13: Vicky Kaushal starrer outperforms Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, inches closer to Rs 130 crore!

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 6:28 PM

The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his film production banner of RSVP Movies, received mixed reviews upon its release on January 11. The audience’s verdict was largely in its favour though.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

There’s nothing stopping Uri: The Surgical Strike at the box-office. The war film starring Vicky Kaushal is rock-steady in its second week at cinemas. On its second Wednesday, the film added Rs 6 crore more to its kitty. Its total collection, after a 13-day run at the box-office, stands at Rs 128.59 crore.

With this, Uri: The Surgical Strike has surpassed the lifetime collection of Raazi (Rs 123.84 crore). It is now almost a crore short of leaving behind Stree (Rs 129.90 crore) in the box-office race. If film trade analyst Taran Adarsh is to be believed, the film will cross the lifetime total of Badhaai Ho during its third weekend.

Film Critic Taran Adarsh summed up the business of Uri: The Surgical Strike in the tweet below:

Also Read: Srijit Mukherjee’s ‘Gumnami’ to bring alive Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the silver screen once again!

Uri: The Surgical Strike, the first bona fide box-office hit of 2019, is the first box-office century for Vicky as a lead star. The current trend suggests that the film will easily become part of the Rs 150 crore-club.

Based on the 2016 Surgical Strikes conducted by the Indian Army against the Pakistani terror launchpads across the Line of Control, Uri: The Surgical Strike is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Rajit Kapur and Kirti Kulhari in important roles.

