Uri Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal starrer earns over Rs 20 crore overseas!

Currently, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri is the fastest grossing film in the medium-budget film category. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri Box Office Collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first movie of 2019 to enter the Bollywood’s coveted Rs 100-crore club. Debutant Aditya Dhar’s war-drama has managed to gross over Rs 108.9 crore at the Indian box office and is also performing well in the overseas market. The movie has collected Rs 22.04 crore in the international market.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to earn higher in its second weekend than it had grossed in the first weekend. The film has collected Rs 37.96 crore in the second weekend, while it made Rs 35.73 crore in the first weekend. He added that Vicky Kaushal’s film is not going to slow down soon and should emerge as the highest grossing medium-budget film, surpassing the collections of Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#Simmba crosses $ 13 mn from international markets, after Weekend 4… Inches closer to ₹ ???? cr mark #Overseas… Total till 20 Jan 2019: $ 13.034 million [₹ 92.80 cr]… USA+Canada has performed best, nears $ 5 mn mark. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

Also Read: Uri Box Office Collection Day 10!

Currently, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri is the fastest grossing film in the medium-budget film category. The movie has reached Rs 100 crore mark on day 10, faster than Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which is the highest grossing film in this category. Other movies in the same category are Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s Badhaai Ho and Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Uri: The Surgical Strike is currently in competition with Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India, Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. However, trade experts have suggested that Vicky Kaushal movie will see an obstacle-free run at the box office.

Debutant director Aditya Dhar’s Uri has also been able to earn more than its budget of approximately Rs 42 crore. Uri: The Surgical Strike is inspired by the real events of the Indian Army’s surgical strikes at LOC. Besides Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in major appearances.