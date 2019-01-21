Uri Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s film collects over Rs 17 crore, becomes Bollywood’s first Rs 100 cr film of 2019

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in major roles. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has been performing stupendously well at the box-office. The film, which managed to gross over Rs 108.90 crore in ten days, entered Bollywood’s Rs 100 crore-club today. The war-drama film managed to earn Rs 50 crore in five days, surpassing the Rs 75 crore mark in eight days.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is the first Rs 100-crore film for Vicky Kaushal as the leading actor. He has also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, which were also able to mint over Rs 100 crore and became a part of the coveted club.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 70.94 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 37.96 cr

Total: ₹ 108.90 cr

India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.#Uri is not going to slow down soon… Should emerge the highest grossing medium-budget film, surpassing the *lifetime biz* of #TWMReturns. #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations… Wreaks havoc at the BO… Weekend 2 [₹ 37.96] is higher than Weekend 1 [₹ 35.73 cr]… [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr, Sun 17.06 cr. Total: ₹ 108.90 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentions in one of his tweets that the film is the first choice among moviegoers and is giving tough competition to the collections of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India, Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister, which are currently running in theatres alongside Vicky Kaushal’s Uri.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is the best trending film, as far as medium-budget films go… Even better than #TWMReturns, which is the highest grossing film in this category… Data follows… #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

Adarsh in different tweet had said that Uri has managed to earn more than Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree during their respective first 8 days of releases.

Days taken to reach ? ?? cr by medium-budget films…#UriTheSurgicalStrike: Day 10#TWMReturns: Day 11#Stree: Day 16#Raazi: Day 17#BadhaaiHo: Day 17#SKTKS: Day 25

Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

Vicky Kaushal’s movie has also been able to collect more than the combined cost of its advertisements and production. Uri was made on a budget of approximately Rs 42 crore and has already managed to earn twice its budget.

Debutant director Aditya Dhar, who has also written Uri, was applauded for his work. Uri: The Surgical Strike is inspired by the real events of the Indian Army’s surgical strikes across the LoC.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in major roles.