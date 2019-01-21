Uri Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s film collects over Rs 17 crore, becomes Bollywood’s first Rs 100 cr film of 2019

By: | Updated: January 21, 2019 1:53 PM

Uri Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal's movie has also been able to collect more than the combined cost of its advertisements and production. Uri was made on a budget of approximately Rs 42 crore and has already managed to earn twice its budget.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in major roles. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has been performing stupendously well at the box-office. The film, which managed to gross over Rs 108.90 crore in ten days, entered Bollywood’s Rs 100 crore-club today. The war-drama film managed to earn Rs 50 crore in five days, surpassing the Rs 75 crore mark in eight days.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is the first Rs 100-crore film for Vicky Kaushal as the leading actor. He has also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, which were also able to mint over Rs 100 crore and became a part of the coveted club.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentions in one of his tweets that the film is the first choice among moviegoers and is giving tough competition to the collections of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India, Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister, which are currently running in theatres alongside Vicky Kaushal’s Uri.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Adarsh in different tweet had said that Uri has managed to earn more than Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree during their respective first 8 days of releases.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Vicky Kaushal’s movie has also been able to collect more than the combined cost of its advertisements and production. Uri was made on a budget of approximately Rs 42 crore and has already managed to earn twice its budget.

Debutant director Aditya Dhar, who has also written Uri, was applauded for his work. Uri: The Surgical Strike is inspired by the real events of the Indian Army’s surgical strikes across the LoC.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in major roles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Uri Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s film collects over Rs 17 crore, becomes Bollywood’s first Rs 100 cr film of 2019
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition