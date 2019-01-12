Uri box office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal starrer surges past The Accidental Prime Minister, Simmba slows down

Actor Vicky Kaushal in the film – Uri: The Surgical Strike (Twitter Image)

Military action film based on the Indian armed forces’ retaliatory action on terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control, Uri: The Surgical Strike, has beaten the day 1 collection of The Accidental Prime Minister. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie has grossed over Rs 8.20 crore net on its opening day, while Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister had collected Rs 4-5 crore net on the first day of its release after being hit by protests and show cancellation at many movie theatres.

According to film trade analyst Sumit M Kadel, Uri’s box office collection on the opening day “would come around Rs 7.5-8 crore nett”. Kadel said that both Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister collected “handsomely” on the opening day.

Film critic Taran Adarsh said Uri takes a flying start and its Indian business stands at Rs 8.20 crore on Day 1. “#2019 begins with a bang… #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start… Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3… Fri ₹ 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri,” he wrote on Twitter.

Although none of the two movies could come anywhere close to Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and its golden run at the box office on third Friday after its release, Adarsh said that multiple new releases have taken a toll on the business of Simmba as it earned Rs 215.03 crore in India. “#Simmba gets affected by multiple new releases… Despite reduction in screen count, posts a healthy number on third Fri… Third Sat and third Sun should again witness growth… [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 215.03 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

Also starring Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina among others, ‘Uri’ has been directed by Aditya Dhar. Filmmaker Karan Johar pitched strongly for the film and said, “What an incredible actor @vickykaushal09 is! His performance is a blend of strength and sensitivity !!! This film will take the actor to stardom! He is OUTSTANDING! Great work by debut director @AdityaDharFilms !! He’s a director to watch out for!! Proud work!”

In another tweet, he recounted that the film has “a burst of patriotic energy”. He wrote, “HOWS THE JOSH??? VERY HIGH SIR!!! What an incredible film #URI is!!! Walked out feeling a burst of patriotic energy! Superbly crafted, narrated, shot and executed! This ones an immensely proud box office winner!!! DONT MISS IT!!!!”

Meanwhile, The Accidental Prime Minister too had a decent opening at the box office and the film grossed a decent Rs 4.50 crore net on day one, Adarsh said. Before its release, the controversy struck the Anupam Kher’s movie and that possibly catapulted its business in India. Adarsh tweeted, “#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister picked up from evening shows onwards… Records decent numbers on Day 1… Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. India biz. #TAPM”.