Unveiling India’s Greatest Financial Scams – From Vijay Mallya to Abdul Karim Telgi

India’s financial domain has been marred by a series of sensational scandals that have sent shockwaves throughout the nation. Ranging from the colossal Telgi scam, which ran into hundreds of crores, to the infamous Commonwealth Games scandal, these are the tales of India’s most significant financial frauds in recent history.

Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya, infamous as the “King of Good Times,” turned out to be a mastermind. His Kingfisher Airlines’ defaulted on loans worth over Rs 9,000 crore which led to his departure from India, making headlines and even inspiring documentaries like ‘Bad Boy Billionaires: India’s’ by Minnow Films.

Abdul Karim Telgi

The name Abdul Karim Telgi became synonymous with the monumental stamp paper scam in 2003. He orchestrated a sophisticated racket involving counterfeit stamp papers, causing a loss of approximately Rs 30,000 crore making it India’s biggest financial scams to date. The story of his fraudulent empire is set to be revealed in Applause Entertainment’s upcoming series ‘Scam 2003- The Telgi Story’ on SonyLIV.

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi’s involvement in the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam sent shockwaves through the nation. This jewelry tycoon’s alleged involvement in fraudulent transactions sparked an international manhunt. This also features in docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires by Minnow Films and ‘In the Shadows of the Indian Banking Crisis’ by DW News.

Harshad Mehta

Harshad Mehta’s securities scam of 1992 was one of the earliest to shake India’s financial fabric. Exploiting loopholes in the banking system, he manipulated stock prices, leading to a market crash. Applause Entertainment’s portrayal of this scandal adds a dramatic touch to the intriguing story.

Subrata Roy

Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara Group, was implicated in a massive financial scandal involving unregulated deposit schemes. Roy collected billions from investors with the promise of high returns, ultimately defrauding many. His story, featured in ‘Bad Boy Billionaires: India’.