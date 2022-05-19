Union Minister Anurag Thakur announces new schemes to incentivize foreign films shooting in India

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday introduced two new schemes that would incentivize the shooting of foreign films in India in order to make India a favourite destination for foreign filmmakers.

The two schemes include an incentive scheme shooting of foreign films in India and an incentive scheme for Audio-Visual Co-production, which are aimed at unleashing the potential of Indian media and entertainment industry.

Anurag Thakur had inaugurated the India Pavilion at Cannes Film Market ‘Marche du Film’ on Wednesday and said that Indian cinema is a story of human talent, triumph and trajectory of New India.

He also added that Indian cinema has inspired global filmmakers and has also been inspired by them and 2020s would be the best time to make art and films in India.

The minister said that the Government has embarked on the world’s largest film restoration project under the National Fim Heritage Mission and as a part of the drive, 2200 movies across genres and languages would be restored to their former glory.

On Tuesday, Anurag Thakur led the largest ever Indian official delegation of eleven celebrities that walked together on the inaugural event of the Cannes Film Festival, where in Mame Khan became the first ever folk artist who opened the Red Carpet for the Indian contingent.