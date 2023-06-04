Understanding the growing popularity of listening over watching

Over the past few years, there has been a discernible transition in content consumption, as more people opt to listen rather than watch. Factors leading to this change can be grouped into convenience, multitasking, and customization. Several factors have contributed to this trend, and they can be broadly categorized into convenience, multitasking, and personalization.

● Audio content is more convenient than video. Podcasts, audiobooks, and music streams let users multitask, making it time-efficient.

● Listening gives a personalized experience. Audio platforms recommend content based on preferences, providing curated content that matches interests. This approach enhances the user experience and provides aligned content.

● Audio is more accessible and inclusive than video, benefiting those with visual impairments and those who prefer auditory learning. It also allows for the consumption of content in different languages without subtitles or translations, expanding the global audience.

● Audio content creates an intimate, emotional experience that engages listeners deeply. The human voice conveys emotions uniquely, fostering immersive audio storytelling that stimulates the imagination and elicits strong responses.

● Digital overload causes screen fatigue. Listening provides a screen break, while still allowing content consumption, as people crave balance.

Arré Voice is a prominent short-form audio app, known for its 30-second voice pod format, a new unique content idiom/experience.

While Arré Voice has gained popularity in areas such as relationships, K-pop, K-drama, music, mental wellness, and spirituality, it also offers a wide range of genres and interest areas for exploration and discovery. Whether you’re interested in storytelling, education, comedy, news, or any other topic, it provides engaging and captivating audio content for its listeners.

With its unique voice pods and commitment to offering diverse content, Arré Voice is attracting audiences looking for innovative and immersive audio experiences.

They are a women-first, with the first 30k women on the app having tested the product with the app now open for invitations to other genders but still have an all-women moderation team.

The rising popularity of audio voice assistants and the integration of audio streaming platforms have indeed contributed to a significant transformation in the digital landscape.