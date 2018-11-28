Unbelievable! Comedy-drama Badhaai Ho beats epic Baahubali 2 at the box office; smashes this record

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho continues its unbeatable run at the box office. After sinking Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, the slice-of-life comedy has edged past one of India’s biggest epic movies Baahubali 2. Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) had earned Rs 3.35 crore at the box office in its sixth weekend while Badhaai Ho has collected Rs 3.95 crore which is now an all-time record.
Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel, declared the film an all-time blockbuster and tweeted: “#BadhaaiHo 6th weekend collection is more than #Baahubali2 . MEGA BLOCKBUSTER @ayushmannk”
#BadhaaiHo 6th Weekend Collection is more than #Baahubali2 . MEGA BLOCKBUSTER @ayushmannk
— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 26, 2018
Dont know about trade, but i will count #BadhaaiHo in the list of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.
— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 26, 2018
Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh also pronounced the film a blockbuster. He added that Badhaai Ho has also emerged a massive hit overseas, crossing US$ 3 million in USA and Canada and cruised past Aus $ 700,000 in Australia. “The numbers are HIGHER than many star-studded films that opened in 2018, including Thugs of Hindostan,” he tweeted.
#BadhaaiHo biz at a glance…
Week 1: ₹ 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu]
Week 2: ₹ 28.15 cr
Week 3: ₹ 15.35 cr
Week 4: ₹ 10.80 cr
Week 5: ₹ 8 cr
Weekend 6: ₹ 3.95 cr
Total: ₹ 132.35 cr
India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2018
#BadhaaiHo has emerged a MASSIVE HIT Overseas… The film has crossed US$ 3 million in #USA + #Canada and cruised past A$ 700,000 in #Australia… The numbers are HIGHER than many star-studded films that opened in 2018, including #TOH… @comScore
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2018
Since the time it’s trailer dropped, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho managed to generate lot of buzz because of its unusual theme. The movie opened on a good note and garnered immense critical acclaim and positive word-of-mouth from the general audiences. But no one expected it to make money at the box office after Diwali. The failure of Thugs of Hindostan granted it a new lease of life.
Now, even after five-six weeks, Badhaai Ho refuses to slow down and is heading toward Rs 140 crore lifetime business. But beating Baahubali is something that even its producers would have never imagined.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.