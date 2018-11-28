Unbelievable! Comedy-drama Badhaai Ho beats epic Baahubali 2 at the box office; smashes this record

Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) had earned Rs 3.35 crore at th box office in its sixth weekend while Badhaai Ho has collected Rs 3.95 crore which is now an all-time record.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho continues its unbeatable run at the box office. After sinking Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, the slice-of-life comedy has edged past one of India’s biggest epic movies Baahubali 2. Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) had earned Rs 3.35 crore at the box office in its sixth weekend while Badhaai Ho has collected Rs 3.95 crore which is now an all-time record.

Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel, declared the film an all-time blockbuster and tweeted: “#BadhaaiHo 6th weekend collection is more than #Baahubali2 . MEGA BLOCKBUSTER @ayushmannk”

Dont know about trade, but i will count #BadhaaiHo in the list of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 26, 2018

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh also pronounced the film a blockbuster. He added that Badhaai Ho has also emerged a massive hit overseas, crossing US$ 3 million in USA and Canada and cruised past Aus $ 700,000 in Australia. “The numbers are HIGHER than many star-studded films that opened in 2018, including Thugs of Hindostan,” he tweeted.

#BadhaaiHo biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu]

Week 2: ₹ 28.15 cr

Week 3: ₹ 15.35 cr

Week 4: ₹ 10.80 cr

Week 5: ₹ 8 cr

Weekend 6: ₹ 3.95 cr

Total: ₹ 132.35 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2018

#BadhaaiHo has emerged a MASSIVE HIT Overseas… The film has crossed US$ 3 million in #USA + #Canada and cruised past A$ 700,000 in #Australia… The numbers are HIGHER than many star-studded films that opened in 2018, including #TOH… @comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2018



Since the time it’s trailer dropped, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho managed to generate lot of buzz because of its unusual theme. The movie opened on a good note and garnered immense critical acclaim and positive word-of-mouth from the general audiences. But no one expected it to make money at the box office after Diwali. The failure of Thugs of Hindostan granted it a new lease of life.

Now, even after five-six weeks, Badhaai Ho refuses to slow down and is heading toward Rs 140 crore lifetime business. But beating Baahubali is something that even its producers would have never imagined.