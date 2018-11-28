Unbelievable! Comedy-drama Badhaai Ho beats epic Baahubali 2 at the box office; smashes this record

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 2:12 PM

Badhaai Ho, Baahubali 2: The Conculsion, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Amit Sharma, Aamir Khan, Thugs of Hindostan, Sumit Kadel, Taran Adarsh, Badhaai Ho Review, Badhaai Ho Box Office, Bollywood Box OfficePrabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) had earned Rs 3.35 crore at th box office in its sixth weekend while Badhaai Ho has collected Rs 3.95 crore which is now an all-time record.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho continues its unbeatable run at the box office. After sinking Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, the slice-of-life comedy has edged past one of India’s biggest epic movies Baahubali 2. Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) had earned Rs 3.35 crore at the box office in its sixth weekend while Badhaai Ho has collected Rs 3.95 crore which is now an all-time record.

Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel, declared the film an all-time blockbuster and tweeted: “#BadhaaiHo 6th weekend collection is more than #Baahubali2 . MEGA BLOCKBUSTER @ayushmannk”

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh also pronounced the film a blockbuster. He added that Badhaai Ho has also emerged a massive hit overseas, crossing US$ 3 million in USA and Canada and cruised past Aus $ 700,000 in Australia. “The numbers are HIGHER than many star-studded films that opened in 2018, including Thugs of Hindostan,” he tweeted.


Since the time it’s trailer dropped, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho managed to generate lot of buzz because of its unusual theme. The movie opened on a good note and garnered immense critical acclaim and positive word-of-mouth from the general audiences. But no one expected it to make money at the box office after Diwali. The failure of Thugs of Hindostan granted it a new lease of life.

Now, even after five-six weeks, Badhaai Ho refuses to slow down and is heading toward Rs 140 crore lifetime business. But beating Baahubali is something that even its producers would have never imagined.

