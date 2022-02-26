Ukraine Russia conflict: Priyanka Chopra, Cardi B, Angelina Jolie react to ongoing crisis in Ukraine; here’s what they said

Celebrities across the world also took notice of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and reacted to the situation.

Russia Ukraine conflict: Russia’s invasion in Ukraine has sent shockwaves around the globe with people praying for Ukraine and seeking ways to help those affected by the crisis. Celebrities across the world also took notice of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and reacted to the situation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a very powerful message in support of Ukraine and its people. Shared via Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they, and everyone at Archewell “stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

Popular American Rapper, Cardi B, also showed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and wrote, “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about who’s really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie took to Instagram and wrote that she is praying for Ukraine. “My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety,” Jolie continued her statement. “It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment – for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law – cannot be overstated.”

Popular American singer Miley Cyrus also shared a statement to her Twitter and wrote that she was “heartbroken” by the situation in Ukraine.

“There are local reports that at least 40 Ukrainians have been killed already, and this conflict can lead to many more deaths, another refugee crisis with so many forced to flee their homes and more,” Cyrus wrote. “I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and with our global community who is calling for an immediate end to this violence.”

Bollywood celebrities such as Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Sood, international icon Priyanka Chopra among others also reacted to the gut-wrenching situation in Ukraine.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and wrote.

Sonu Sood urged the Indian embassy to find an alternate route for Indian students and families stranded in Ukraine. Praying for their safety, he added.

“There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure the Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge the Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety.”

Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’, wrote Richa Chadha on Twitter.

Singer and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar also reacted to the ongoing conflict and , “If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice, a humane desire to protect the weaker in them, Why all of the western powers are totally indifferent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen.”