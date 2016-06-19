​​ ​
Udta Punjab box office collections at Rs 11.25 cr on 2nd day; does controversy sell? Clearly not

Udta Punjab box office collections have risen as high as Rs 21.30 cr overall by day 2 after collecting Rs 11.25 cr (Saturday), but the sum is nothing sensational.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2016 12:50 AM
udta punjab, udta punjab collection, udta punjab box office, udta punjab collections, udta punjab box office collections, shahid kapoor, shahid kapoor udta punjab, alia bhatt That there are no strong rivals in theatres will in any case be working towards Udta Punjab box office collections benefit. Housefull 3 is not expected to dent the Shahid Kapoor starrer’s earnings. (Bollywood Hungama)

Udta Punjab box office collections have risen as high as Rs 21.30 cr overall by day 2 after collecting Rs 11.25 cr (Saturday), but the sum is nothing sensational. This clearly indicates that controversy does not always sell. So, the row about Punjab state’s drug problem, Censor Board’s desire to effect numerous cuts, Bollywood outrage over freedom of expression being restricted and rampant piracy have not been able to ensure standout crowds at theatres.

The trend was already clear from the Udta Punjab opening day box office collections when it managed to bag Rs 10.05 cr. According to Bollywood Hungama, the gross collections of Udta Punjab are 29.58 as of 18th June.

Having said that, Udta Punjab is doing well, but not to the extent expected. Whether it enters the Rs 100 cr club is a big question and answers will start emerging over the next few days as it will become clear whether the movie has staying power. That in turn will now depend a lot on the word-of-mouth boost. If the content of the movie is strong and if actors have put in standout performances, then surely it will gain.

That there are no strong rivals in theatres will in any case be working to Udta Punjab benefit. Housefull 3 is not expected to dent the Shahid Kapoor starrer’s earnings.

Abhishek Chaubey directed Udta Punjab cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is all about the festering drug problem in Punjab.

  1. Arnab Bhattacharya
    Jun 19, 2016 at 7:13 pm
    One thing you need to realize that Udta Punjab is not a typical mainstream cinema... It is one cinematic marvel that explores an important issue and presented it with dark humour..The film is cinematic-ally brilliant but obviously not one which will be having a m acceptance so it was always written that it won't earn 100cr.. Now we have to see how far it goes..
    Reply

