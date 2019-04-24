Twinkle Khanna reacts after PM Modi takes hilarious jibe on Akshay Kumar

Bestselling author and noted columnist Twinkle Khanna back in the spotlight once again today. The Bollywood actress-turned-author is trending on social media just hours after Akshay Kumar hosted an informal and light-hearted conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the interaction, aired by news agency ANI, the duo touched upon very light-hearted questions such as what kind of lifestyle the Prime Minister follows, whether he is really a Gujarati and whether he likes to eat mangoes and so on. When asked whether he tracks what is happening on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Akshay Kumar in a light-hearted way, "Not just your Twitter account, but I also check you wife Twinkleji's twitter account too. From the way she targets me, there must be peace in your family life." In a humorous tone, PM Narendra Modi further pulled Akshay Kumar's leg saying that the actor's family life must be quite peaceful as Twinkle Khanna takes out all her anger on him (Modi). Prime Minister Narendra Modi added that he had met Twinkle's paternal grandfather many years ago. Soon after, Twinkle Khanna was trending on Twitter and Twitterati went into a tizzy over the candid conversation shared between Akshay Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is how Twinkle Khanna reacted: I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :) ???? \u2014 Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019 Twinkle Khanna is known for her humor and she makes no bones about being a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies. The actress-turned-author has been regularly posting her views on Twitter and not hesitating to criticise the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on issues that she feels strongly about. In 2017, Twinkle Khanna had slammed the government for imposing taxes on sanitary napkins.