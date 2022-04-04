Twenty-Five Twenty-One’s finale, BTS’ stunning Grammy performance, V’s flirty whispers to Olivia Rodrigo – Top K-Pop News

Swept by the Korean wave? Can’t get enough of BTS and other K-drama thrills? If your answer is yes, then this is the place to be. For we have the best of the Hallyu updates for you. Sit tight and enjoy this roller-coaster ride:

Twenty-Five Twenty-One Grand Finale: If you thought that 2019 ‘Game of Thrones’ ending was too much to handle then you haven’t watched this stunningly beautiful yet gut-wrenching emotional Korean drama yet! Starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri, this coming-of-age web series has all the elements of a perfect romcom and more. Since the finale episode was aired last night, fans have been posting tearful reactions. Friendship, trauma, emotional healing, unrequited love, Twenty-Five Twenty-One show us all these aspects of life as the series chronicles the journey of a lanky fencer and troubled son of a bankrupt businessman. The subtlety of the show will keep you glued till the very end. Warning – Keep those tissues ready!

BTS at Grammys 2022: The biggest musical awards on Earth saw the brightest or should we say most ‘Butter-ry’ performance by the iconic pop group BTS! Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook set the stage on fire with their English chart-topper.

V’s flirty whispers: If there was one more thing that was more in news than the BTS performance, it was what actually did BTS member V say to Olivia Rodrigo? This clip has gone crazily viral with everyone wondering if this was just an act or there is more to it. Talking about Olivia, the ‘Drivers License’ singer apparently broke her Grammys trophy in the press room! During the 64th Grammy’s ceremony, we saw a surprise speech by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. AR Rahman was also seen attending the ceremony with his son.

Kim Woo-Bin’s grand comeback: Remember the ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ star? The star who stole the limelight from Lee Min Ho in the hit series ‘The Inheritors.’ Well, the actor is making a grand comeback on screens with a heart-warming series titled ‘Our Blues’. The Korean drama will air on Netflix from April 9.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s return gifts: Yup, we are still smitten by these reel-to-real couples. The ‘Crash Landing On You’ stars, who tied the knot on March 31s have not posted any wedding ceremony pics yet. But there are many blurry clippings that are doing rounds on social media. Latest reports from Seoul say that each of the 300 guests who attended the wedding have received some super cool luxurious return gifts, The hamper includes bottles of perfume, face massager The dinner for the guests also included truffle, lobster in the full-course dinner.