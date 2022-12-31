Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody; Allowed home cooked meal in jail

scorecardresearch
Tunisha Sharma Case: Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Vasai court.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested on abetment of suicide charges. (Photo: Tunisha/Instagram)

Tunisha Sharma Case: Television actor Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case is getting more serious with many revelations amid the ongoing police and judicial proceedings. A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has remanded Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, in 14-day judicial custody.

The Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actor was produced before a magistrate’s court in Vasai after his police custody ended on Saturday. The police custody had been extended by a day on Friday.

Know everything about the case:

The 27-year-old actor was arrested by Valiv Police in Palghar district on December 26 for allegedly abetting Sharma’s suicide. A case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Tunisha Sharma, 21, who was acting in the TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 25. Her mother has alleged that Khan had cheated and “used” her daughter. She also claimed that Khan had slapped her daughter on the set of a TV show they were part of and was teaching Sharma Urdu and wanted her to wear a hijab. 

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 06:40:19 pm