Tumdum: Netflix global fan event to stream on September 25

US streaming giant Netflix has announced a special three-hour event for its original programming die-hards, who will be treated to exclusive first looks from upcoming and returning titles.

The fan event’s title — Tumdum — is inspired by the streamer’s signature tune. Netflix said in a release that it would host the event on September 25.

During the three-hour event, fans will be given exclusive first looks, never-before-seen footage, including trailers, from its fan-favourite returning and blockbuster shows. Some of the streaming giant’s biggest stars will also be making an appearance during the show.

The virtual event aims to honour Netflix fans all over the world. It will be broadcast at 9.30 pm across its worldwide YouTube channels as well as Twitch and Twitter.

The special pre-event shows will spotlight the streamer’s Indian and South Korean films and series as well as exciting anime content. The pre-show will kick-off at 5.30 pm.

The Tumdum event will feature over 70 films, series, and specials. These include some of Netflix’s biggest titles — Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, The Crown, Money Heist, Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai, Ozark, and The Umbrella Academy.

Among the blockbuster films that Netflix will provide a glimpse of include Don’t Look Up, Red Notice, The Harder They Fall, Extraction, The Army of Thieves, and Old Guard, among others. Creators and stars of Netflix’s original series will also take part in interactive panel discussions and conversations.

Netflix is home to some of the biggest titles of recent years with The Crown and Stranger Things. Its unscripted show Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which focuses on the goings-on in Formula One has become one of its biggest hits and has brought the notoriously secretive sport closer to the fans. The third season of the show recently dropped on the platform, and Netflix has already renewed for two more seasons.