Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s film is a romantic roller-coaster ride

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s most-awaited romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been released. The trailer starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor deals with relationship complications.

The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s film revolves around modern-day dating where couples feel that a relationship has to be fun and mischievous. “Madness ensues when a ‘player’ in the world of romantic relationships finds a girl who’s a worthy opponent. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film that believes love is a battle of wits. Let the love games begin,” the official synopsis of the movie reads.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’s trailer opens with Ranbir Kapoor saying that nowadays it is easy to enter into a relationship, but coming out of one is extremely difficult. “Aaj kal relationship mein ghusna asaan hai, usmein se nikalna mushkil. Rishta Jodna asaan hai, todna mushkil.”

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who scale up the tempo to match the fun of a Luv Ranjan film frequency, as the 3-min long trailer shows them falling in love and then desperately trying to fall out of it as things escalate and their relationship becomes a family spectacle with marriage as the only culmination.

Then the trailer gives you a glance at an enthralling monologue by Ranbir. Basically, the two come into a fake relationship, however, fall in love eventually. The movie centres around the mess created by their relationship drama. Moreover, it also centres on the revenge Ranbir and Shraddha take on each other for faking their relationship. The trailer also gives you a glance at the veteran star Dimple Kapadia, who will be seen essaying the role of Shraddha’s mother in the film, and much-loved Indian comedian Anurag Singh Bassi, who essays the role of Ranbir’s closest friend.

Penned by Luv Ranjan and Rahul Mody, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar also features Ayesha Raza Mishra, Rajesh Jais, and Monica Chaudhary. Backed by T-series, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’s release date has a connection with Ranbir’s lucky number eight. The movie will hit the theatres on March 8.