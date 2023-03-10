Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar sees growth in advance booking for weekend; Demand is high in Tier II, III cities

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar seems to have begun its success journey at full pace. While the film has rejuvenated the genre of rom-com after a long time to the audience, it is successfully making its presence in the hearts of the family audience. Having already cemented its position in the metro city cinema halls, the advance booking for the weekend is showing an upward trend in Tier II and III cities.

While the audience was excited to see the chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film has brought a bundle of reasons for the audience to rush to the theaters this weekend. The advance booking for the weekend in Tier II and III cities are showing a great rise with cities ranging from Pune, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Lucknow, Vadodara, Raipur, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Kanpur & Nagpur. Moreover, cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata are going super strong since release day and are already showing good signs for the upcoming weekend.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s family connect, humor clubbed with strong emotions, climax, and amazing music is very well resonating with the audience and building a strong word of mouth with each succeeding day. Moreover, Youngsters flocking the cinema halls in abundance with their families.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Marking its festive release, the film is released in cinemas worldwide.