Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar brings rom-com charm back to business; Ranbir Kapoor starrer earns Rs 15.73 crore on Day 1

Bollywood’s one and only Holi theatrical release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles collected a total of Rs. 15.73 Cr. on its opening day.

According to Bix Office India, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar did well in the National Capital Region and in Gujarat and Saurashtra due to the Holi holiday. Because of the prolonged festive period, analysts believe that the BO collection will strengthen further especilaly during the weekend.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, revolves around two youngsters who want to get into a casual relationship but not be the first ones to break up. The film marks the return of Luv Ranjan with his signature rom-com genre and Ranbir getting back to money-minting mass entertainers with his sweet boy-next-door charm after a dose of period-drama thrill and sci-fi.

The film, which was produced by Ankur Garg and directed by Luv Ranjan, was presented by T-series and released on March 8.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in his film debut. Luv Ranjan’s frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha appear in a cameo.