‘Treading a thin line’: Bollywood’s atmosphere is restrictive, we are fragile, says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Kashyap said that filmmakers now have to avoid making anything political or religious.  “There is a very thin line which we have to maintain,” he said, and added that the audience is very fragile and can be offended.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Anurag Kashyap
His upcoming film Dobaaraa is going to be released on 19 August 2022. Image: IE Online.

Well-known filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has recently opened up about not having absolute freedom due to the restrictive atmosphere in the Indian film industry.

While speaking about his love of storytelling in an interview at BFI Screening of his upcoming film ‘Dobaaraa’, the celebrated film director spoke about the restrictive atmosphere in Bollywood these days.

Kashyap said that filmmakers now have to avoid making anything political or religious.  “There is a very thin line which we have to maintain,” he said, and added that the audience is very fragile and can be offended.

He further quoted ‘The political and religious audiences are big numbers. At the moment, we can’t do anything that is remotely political or religious. We are living in an atmosphere where they don’t know how anybody would react. We are very fragile and easily offended. So, it is a great time to implement a long-form of storytelling with experiments. However, we are walking on a very thin line’. 

His upcoming film Dobaaraa will release on August 19. It is a remake of the Spanish film Mirage. The movie depicts time travel and parallel universes.

Anurag Kashyap

