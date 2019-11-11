Travel like a star! These Malayalam actors open up dream destinations on Instagram

This is an inspiration for the traveller in you to get going and add more places to your travel bucket list.

Sharing their travel pics on Instagram, Malayalam movie actors are now making a splash like never before and their fans are simply loving it! While most film stars use social media platforms to showcase interesting snapshots of their latest or upcoming films, there are some actors who take it to the next level – they reveal their dream destinations and favourite places. From Mohanlal’s ‘New Zealand’ pics to Jayasurya’s ‘Kuttimaama in Nepal’, Sai Pallavi’s serene travel snapshots and Amala Paul’s stunning pics from Bali celebrating her birthday, this is an inspiration for the traveller in you to get going and add more places to your travel bucket list!

Also Read | Ajay Devgn’s 100th film: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Tanhanji actor, shares new poster

Mohanlal: Malayalam cinema’s superstar Mohanlal loves to travel and his Instagram posts show it! Be it his recent New Zealand visit where the actor and wife Suchitra clicked a selfie at “Hobbiton’, the place where ‘Lord of the Rings’ was shot or enjoying an evening together at Times Square, the actor’s posts are sure to give you new places to add to your travel bucket list.

View this post on Instagram #timessquare #newyork A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal) on Apr 6, 2019 at 11:12pm PDT

Jayasurya: In a recent Instagram post, the actor wrote these lines that are sure to delight travel-loving fans, “We travel not to escape life but for life not to escape us.” The actor’s video post pertaining to finding one of Malayali’s most popular fictional character ‘Kuttimaama’ in Nepal has also delighted fans, reminding everyone of the iconic Mohanlal-starrer “Yodha”, which had many hilarious scenes that were shot in Kathmandu.

View this post on Instagram We time…❤❤❤ #vacay#nepal#pokhara A post shared by actor jayasurya (@actor_jayasurya) on Nov 7, 2019 at 11:45pm PST

Sai Pallavi: Malayali’s own ‘Malar’, or Sai Pallavi as her name goes, delights fans with her travel posts on Instagram. Be it from Tabernas desert, Mijas in Spain or a village in Banswada, the traveller in you wants to turn into a gipsy, hop into a caravan and disappear into the sunsets. That’s the spirit of an eternal traveller that comes through Sai Pallavi’s travel-related Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram ♥️ Kaza … u beauty ♥️ A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai) on Nov 23, 2018 at 4:03am PST

Amala Paul: From pampering herself with flower baths to enjoying herself on golden beaches, Amala Paul’s travel posts on Instagram trigger a talking point for fans, moviegoers and travellers alike. Her most recent travel pics from Bali found critics bashing her while fans couldn’t stop praising their favourite actress.

Those who love to travel understand the spirit of travel better than anyone else. The icing on the cake is that fans can’t get enough of these stunning travel pics on Instagram.