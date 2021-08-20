Trailer out for Eternals! Here’s why they didn’t help in Avengers’ fight with Thanos

The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington among others in the prominent roles and is written y by Matthew and Ryan Firpo (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The final trailer for Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ is out finally. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the movie is about the immortal beings with superhuman living secretly on earth for thousands of years. The movie is scheduled to hit floors on October 28, 2021. The 3-minute trailer clip finally reveals the answer to a question: Why Eternals did not help humans in the fight against Thanos?

The trailer reveals that it was because they (Eternals, who are tasked with protecting the earth from evil counterparts) were ordered not to interfere unless Deviants were involved. Thanos, interestingly, in an EternaL-Deviant combo in comics.

The trailer of the movie also revealed that it could be due to the undoing of Thano’s snap that may have invited the Deviants. The movie does give us the Avengers feel but has a different tone and style. The movie looks quite different from the other MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies we may have seen in the past.

Though the trailer does not reveal much, the action sequences shown in the movie looks promising. Also, it is safe to say that Eternals could be the biggest MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame released in 2019. The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington among others in the prominent roles and is written y by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.