Trailer of Red Notice out: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds promise an action packed spy film

Teamed up with Ryan Reynolds’ Nolan Booth, Johnson travels around different countries and geographies of the world to get the job done.

For the lovers of action films, the much awaited trailer of Red Notice featuring Dwayne Johnson is out. Apart from the magnetic presence of Johnson in the film, the cast of the film is filled with many other heavyweights including Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds among others. From the look of the trailer, the film appears to be a rollercoaster ride for action film geeks. The central plot of the film revolves around the character of Dwayne Johnson who plays a FBI agent and is aiming to arrest ‘The Bishop’ which is being played by Gadot. During his task of arresting ‘The Bishop’, Johnson teams up with Ryan Reynolds’ Nolan Booth.

From the fast paced trailer of the film, one can gauge that the film has been shot at various locations around the world as the three characters travel from one part of the world to another in the cat and mouse game. With Johnson on the sets, it is impossible to not have some of the finest action sequences in the film with flawless delivery. On top of the three heavyweights present in the film, what pulls up the potential of the film by few notches is the fact that the film will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who has works like Skyscraper, Central Intelligence and We’re the Millers to his credit.

The official synopsis of the film gives out pretty much the whole plot of the film at the outset by stating that an Interpol issued Red Notice has been issued against ‘The Bishop’ and Johnson has been entrusted with the responsibility of nabbing the world’s most wanted and greatest art thief. Teamed up with Ryan Reynolds’ Nolan Booth, Johnson travels around different countries and geographies of the world to get the job done. In the middle of the jaw dropping action sequences, the film has a lot to offer including a dance sequence, secluded prison, deep jungles and the presence of the three top performers throughout to entertain the audience.