Trailer of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Part 1 is all you have been waiting for!

Another period drama in the offering. As the Tamil, Telegu film industry is cementing its presence at the national level, another ambitious big-budget multi-starrer directed by Mani Ratnam is in the offing. The trailer of the historical drama Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (PS1) was released yesterday and the movie follows the suit of offering a visual spectacle with grand set pieces and action sequences.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast from Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The trailer introduces the lead actors to their characters Vikram as Aditya, Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, Trisha as Kundavai, and Aishwarya Rai as Nandini. It was earlier revealed that Aishwarya plays double role in the movie.

The trailer is interspersed with scenes of sword fighting, secret meetings, scheming among council members, soldiers being sent on secret missions, and love stories that influence political actions.

The characters seemed to be inter-connected with relations and motives that are more than what meets the eyes and bloodshed seems inevitable. The trailer ends with queen Nandini eying the throne.

At the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, Aishwarya said, “I am very happy to be here at the trailer launch. Thank you for joining us on this special occasion. Ponniyin Selvan is a very precious film, very dear to our hearts. It has been an absolute honour to work with Mani Ratnam again, with such a talented team of actors and technicians. The entire cast is stellar. Everyone is outstanding. What an evening for us to be regaled with AR Rahman’s music.” Rai made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar. He has directed the former Miss World in Raavan to Guru as well with Abhishekh Bachchan.

The story of Ponniyin Selvan I revolves around Arul Mozhivarman, who became the king of the Chola kingdom following a coup. It will be narrated from the perspective of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, who travels to the southern kingdoms to collect messages from the Cholas. It also shows the political crises faced by the Chola Emperors during their reign.

The movie is slated to be released in five languages on September 30. The period drama is produced by the Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies Arunmozhi Varman, and Lyca Productions banners, respectively. Kamal Haasan is the narrator for the trailer. The two-part franchise has reportedly been shot on a budget of Rs 500 crore.