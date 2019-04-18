Tragic! Telugu TV actresses Bhargavi and Anusha killed in a road accident

Bhargavi and Anusha died in a car accident in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Wednesday. Bhargavi was known for her role in the serial Mutyala Muggu.

Two Telugu TV actresses died in a road accident that took place during the early hours of Wednesday in Telangana’s Vikarabad district. The deceased have been identified as Bhargavi, 20, and Anusha, 21.

The victims were accompanied by car driver Chakri and another person named Vinay Kumar. While Bhargavi died on the spot, Anusha was rushed to government-run Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, where she succumbed to her wounds. Chakri and Vinay survived the crash with injuries.

According to reports, Chakri was driving the actors back to Hyderabad from Vikarabad as there was a shoot in Ananthagiri forest. On the way back home, the driver rammed the car into a tree resulting in the death of the actresses. According to police, the car driver tried to avert a collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction, meanwhile in the process hit a roadside tree near Appareddy Guda in the early hours of the day.

While Bhargavi was popular for her work in daily serial Mutyala Muggu, Anusha was a newcomer.