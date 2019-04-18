Tragic! Telugu TV actresses Bhargavi and Anusha killed in a road accident

By: | Published: April 18, 2019 8:32 PM

Bhargavi and Anusha died in a car accident in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Wednesday. Bhargavi was known for her role in the serial Mutyala Muggu.

bhargavi, anusha reddy, bhargavi dead, anusha reddy dead, bhargavi dies, anusha reddy dies, bhargavi death, anusha reddy death, bhargavi anusha reddy, bhargavi anusha reddy accidentBhargavi and Anusha died in a car accident in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Wednesday. Bhargavi was known for her role in the serial Mutyala Muggu.

Two Telugu TV actresses died in a road accident that took place during the early hours of Wednesday in Telangana’s Vikarabad district. The deceased have been identified as Bhargavi, 20, and Anusha, 21.

The victims were accompanied by car driver Chakri and another person named Vinay Kumar. While Bhargavi died on the spot, Anusha was rushed to government-run Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, where she succumbed to her wounds. Chakri and Vinay survived the crash with injuries.

According to reports, Chakri was driving the actors back to Hyderabad from Vikarabad as there was a shoot in Ananthagiri forest. On the way back home, the driver rammed the car into a tree resulting in the death of the actresses. According to police, the car driver tried to avert a collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction, meanwhile in the process hit a roadside tree near Appareddy Guda in the early hours of the day.

While Bhargavi was popular for her work in daily serial Mutyala Muggu, Anusha was a newcomer. Mutyala Muggu, a Telugu drama television series starring Nandika and Bhumi. However, the story revolves around the life of Bhulaxmi, her mother and family who hails from a remote village called Paderu. Bhulaxmi is a Bharatanatyam and Kabaddi enthusiast who dreams of pursuing further studies and excelling in sports. However, her mother holds her back from fulfilling her dreams due to her bitter past.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Tragic! Telugu TV actresses Bhargavi and Anusha killed in a road accident
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition