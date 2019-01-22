‘Total Dhamaal’ trailer: The comic caper comes back with a surprise for fans

Who can forget Vijay Raaz’s aeroplane scene in Dhamaal? The film that inspired many memes and pop-culture references is now back with a brand new installment – Total Dhamaal. The multi-starrer film is the third sequel in the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise with its first instalment releasing back in 2007, while Double Dhamaal released in 2011; Total Dhamaal is scheduled to release on 22 February 2019.

Now, the trailer of ‘Total Dhamaal’ is out and it seems like a Bollywood masala film with the perfect blend.

The Bollywood comedy film has been highly anticipated owing to the standards set by its previous instalments. The Dhamaal franchise is known for its impeccable comic timing, punch lines and foot-tapping music and the new trailer of ‘Total Dhamaal’ promises the same.

The trailer shows Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever in their respective roles. Apart from the obvious, the trailer also has a surprise element that the filmmakers did not give away in the posters of the film.

Apart from the film’s stellar star cast, the 2.49-minute-long clip also shows a dancing Sonakshi Sinha and a villainous Mahesh Manjrekar. The trailer also features the stars shaking a leg to a remixed version of the 1985 song ‘Paisa Yeh Paisa’.

While Arshad Warsi, Ritesh Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi are reprising their roles for the third time, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, who were last seen in Pukar (2000), have reunited after 19 years. Ajay Devgan who has also starred in another comedy franchise is sharing screen space with the team.