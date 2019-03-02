Total Dhamaal Box Office day 8: Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor starrer eyes Rs 100 crores

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 4:18 PM

In his review Taran Adarsh called the film "entertaining" and gave it 3 star rating. "No one is looking for logic here. (The film) Focusses on humour and entertainment. First half hilarious, second half could’ve been tighter. Loaded with clean humour. Families and kids should like."

Taran Adarsh called Total Dhamaal film "entertaining" and gave it 3 star rating.

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal has created a real dhamaal at the box office. The film is third installment in the franchise started with 2007’s Dhamaal. Trade analyst and film critic Taran adarsh tweeted about film’s record run saying: “Total Dhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases. Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal. Expect good growth on [second] Saturday and Sunday. (Week 2) Fri 4.75 crore Total: ₹ 99.30 crore. India biz.”

Adarsh added that Total Dhamaal has emerged a Hit. Benchmarks Crossed
₹ 50 crore: Day 3
₹ 75 crore: Day 5
Will cross ₹ 100 crore today (Day 9)
India biz.
Overseas total after Week 1: $ 4.36 mn (₹ 30.95 cr).

The figure of Rs 99.30 crore indicates a good first week collection for the movie but all depends on the new released films perform at the box office. In his review Taran Adarsh called the film “entertaining” and gave it 3 star rating. “No one is looking for logic here. (The film) Focusses on humour and entertainment. First half hilarious, second half could’ve been tighter. Loaded with clean humour. Families and kids should like.”

On the other hand, Financial Express Online’s Tarun Bhardwaj called the movie “so bad that it is hilarious” and gave Total Dhamaal just two stars. “Total Dhamaal has a massive star-cast comprising of talented actors like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapur, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Sanjay Mishra but it has reduced them to doing caricaturish gigs after gigs loosely connected by a plot to grab a jackpot,” the review said.

“If you are going to watch Total Dhamaal thinking it is going to move some cinematic mountain, the joke is on you! It is a no brainer and should be seen that way,” the review added.

