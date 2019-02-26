Total Dhamaal box office day 4: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit starrer crosses Rs 70 crore mark!

Ajay Devgn’s production house, FFilms has collaborated with Fox Star Studios to make Total Dhamaal.

After an excellent weekend, Ajay Devgn’s latest comedy Total Dhamaal saw a dip in its box office collection on Monday as it earned Rs 9.85 crore on the weekday. This brings Total Dhamaal’s box office collection to a total of Rs 72.25 crore since its release on Friday. Directed by Inder Kumar, Total Dhamaal had a grand opening at the ticket windows on Friday and earned Rs 16.50 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Total Dhamaal puts up a winning total on Day 4. Mass pockets/single screens are exceptional. Metros/plexes are healthy. Total in Week 1, Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr. Total: 72.25 cr. India. Total Dhamaal has an edge over other mass entertainers.

#TotalDhamaal puts up a winning total on Day 4 [Mon]… Mass pockets/single screens are exceptional… Metros/plexes are healthy… Eyes ₹ 90 cr+ total in Week 1… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr. Total: ₹ 72.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

#TotalDhamaal has an edge over other mass entertainers… Families/kids are patronising it big time… No wonder, mass circuits/single screens + metros + plexes in Tier-2 cities are *collectively* putting up a strong total… Normal ticket rates [not hiked] are a plus. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

Taran added that there’s no denying that national chains contribute to a big total, but let’s not overlook the contribution by mass pockets/single screens. Make movies that hold pan-India appeal, only then can we expect achche din for trade.

There’s no denying that national chains [plexes in metros and beyond metros] contribute to a big total, but let’s not overlook the contribution by mass pockets/single screens… Make movies that hold pan-India appeal, only then can we expect achche din for trade. #TotalDhamaal — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

The collections rose over the weekend and the film, starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi, earned Rs 20.40 crore and Rs 25.50 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani and Sanjai Mishra.

Total Dhamaal has already created records – it is now is now the highest first-weekend opener of the year. While Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy made Rs 51 crore in their first three days, the film released on a Thursday to capitalise on Valentine’s Day and its first weekend earnings – a total of four days’ earnings – were Rs 72.45 crore. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri collected Rs 35 crore in India while Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika earned Rs 42 crore over the first weekend.

Total Dhamaal brings back the hit pair of Anil and Madhuri who were last seen together in the 2000 film, Pukar. It is the third film in the hit Dhamaal franchise.