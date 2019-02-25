Total Dhamaal box office day 3: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor starrer is on a roll, makes big first weekend collection

Taran Adarsh called Total Dhamaal film “entertaining” and gave it a 3-star rating.

Indra Kumar’s comedy treasure-hunt Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh and others has set the box office on fire. In just three days, the adventure-comedy has minted over Rs 60 crore. After opening to Rs 16.50 crore, the film’s numbers swiftly multiplied to making Rs 62.40 crore in three days. Now, the movie needs to maintain the same pace on weekdays as it will be the litmus test.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write about the latest figures of Total Dhamaal. ”#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park… Swims past ₹ 60 cr… Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself… Terrific in mass circuits… Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: ₹ 62.40 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park… Swims past ₹ 60 cr… Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself… Terrific in mass circuits… Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: ₹ 62.40 cr. India biz. ???????????? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 23.64%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 25%

Well begun is half done… #TotalDhamaal passes preliminary test [weekend] with distinction marks… Day 4 [Mon] is a litmus test… Needs to maintain the rhythm to emerge a Hit. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Though the film has been dissed by the critics, it is still making good numbers. Total Dhamaal is all about a bunch of greedy goofballs who want to make their fortune with Rs 50 crore bounty. Therefore they kick-start an adventurous journey only to be pitted against zoo animals. There are situational comedy and pairing of Anil and Madhuri as a bonus.

Madhuri and Anil have also teamed up with Kumar for blockbuster 1992 hit Beta.

Total Dhamaal was recently in the news after Lata Mangeshkar reportedly slammed recreated songs. The Indra Kumar directorial has two reprised songs- Paisa Yeh Paisa from Karz and Mungda from 1978 film Inkaar. This upset the original makers of Mungda, which was sung by Usha Mangeshkar. Responding to this, Devgn said he is ready to apologise if the iconic singer has felt bad. He went on to say that she(Usha Mangeshkar) can even slap them Total Dhamaal team).