Total Dhamaal box office day 3: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor starrer is on a roll, makes big first weekend collection

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 1:05 PM

Though Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal has been panned by the critics, it is making good numbers.

total dhamaal, Riteish Deshmukh, Dhamaal, Anil Kapoor, total dhamaal review, box office collection, total dhamaal full movie free download, taran adarsh, total dhamaal movie review, total dhamaal movie, review of total dhamaal, total dhamaal collection, total dhamal, total dhamal review, टोटल धमाल, total dhamaal box office, dhamaal, total dhamaal cast, total dhamaal reviewsTaran Adarsh called Total Dhamaal film “entertaining” and gave it a 3-star rating.

Indra Kumar’s comedy treasure-hunt Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh and others has set the box office on fire. In just three days, the adventure-comedy has minted over Rs 60 crore. After opening to Rs 16.50 crore, the film’s numbers swiftly multiplied to making Rs 62.40 crore in three days. Now, the movie needs to maintain the same pace on weekdays as it will be the litmus test.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write about the latest figures of Total Dhamaal. ”#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park… Swims past ₹ 60 cr… Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself… Terrific in mass circuits… Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: ₹ 62.40 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Also, Read Jayalalithaa biopic ‘Thalaivi’: Vishnu Indhuri launches logo on her birth anniversary!

Though the film has been dissed by the critics, it is still making good numbers. Total Dhamaal is all about a bunch of greedy goofballs who want to make their fortune with Rs 50 crore bounty. Therefore they kick-start an adventurous journey only to be pitted against zoo animals. There are situational comedy and pairing of Anil and Madhuri as a bonus.

Madhuri and Anil have also teamed up with Kumar for blockbuster 1992 hit Beta.

Watch Trailer:

Total Dhamaal was recently in the news after Lata Mangeshkar reportedly slammed recreated songs. The Indra Kumar directorial has two reprised songs- Paisa Yeh Paisa from Karz and Mungda from 1978 film Inkaar. This upset the original makers of Mungda, which was sung by Usha Mangeshkar. Responding to this, Devgn said he is ready to apologise if the iconic singer has felt bad. He went on to say that she(Usha Mangeshkar) can even slap them Total Dhamaal team).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Total Dhamaal box office day 3: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor starrer is on a roll, makes big first weekend collection
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition