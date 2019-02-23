Total Dhamaal Box Office day 1: Return of Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapur creates dhamaal at the box office

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 1:39 PM

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection and Review: If you are going to watch Total Dhamaal thinking it is going to move some cinematic mountain, the joke is on you! It is a no brainer and should be seen that way.

total dhamaal, Riteish Deshmukh, Dhamaal, Anil Kapoor, total dhamaal review, box office collection, total dhamaal full movie free download, taran adarsh, total dhamaal movie review, total dhamaal movie, review of total dhamaal, total dhamaal collection, total dhamal, total dhamal review, टोटल धमाल, total dhamaal box office, dhamaal, total dhamaal cast, total dhamaal reviewsTaran Adarsh called Total Dhamaal film “entertaining” and gave it 3 star rating. (Image: Ajay Devgn/Twitter)

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection: The Indra Kumar directed movie Total Dhamaal has created dhamaal at the box office. The film is third installment in the Dhamaal franchise started in 2007. Informing about the movie’s first day collection at the box office, trade analyst and film critic Taran adarsh tweeted: #TotalDhamaal – non-holiday release – creates dhamaal on Day 1… Biz multiplies as day progresses… Mass circuits rocking… Metros/plexes witness upward trend… Biz should grow on Day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend… Fri ₹ 16.50 cr. India biz.

The figure of Rs 16.50 crore indicates a good weekend collection for the movie but all depends on the word of mouth for the film which has garnered average to negative reviews across the board. While Taran Adarsh called the film “entertaining” and gave it 3 star rating. “No one is looking for logic here. (The film) Focusses on humour and entertainment. First half hilarious, second half could’ve been tighter. Loaded with clean humour. Families and kids should like.”


Film Trade Analyst and Critic Sumit Kadel also gave the movie 3 stars and said: Total Dhamaal is funny specially in Ist half. Its a no brainer fast paced family entertainer, lavishly shot & well performed by Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and the entire cast. 2nd half is moderate and it could have been better. Overall Good film.


On the other hand, Financial Express Online’s Tarun Bhardwaj called the movie “so bad that it is hilarious” and gave Total Dhamaal just two stars. “Total Dhamaal has a massive star cast comprising of talented actors like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapur, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Sanjay Mishra but it has reduced them to doing caricaturish gigs after gigs loosely connected by a plot to grab a jackpot,” the review said.
