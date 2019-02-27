Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 5: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit starrer targets Rs 90 crore milestone!

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 1:16 PM

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 5: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi's adventure-comedy movie has already gained the title of the highest first-weekend collection of 2019.

total dhamaal, Riteish Deshmukh, Dhamaal, Anil Kapoor, total dhamaal review, box office collection, total dhamaal full movie free download, taran adarsh, total dhamaal movie review, total dhamaal movie, review of total dhamaal, total dhamaal collection, total dhamal, total dhamal review, टोटल धमाल, total dhamaal box office, dhamaal, total dhamaal cast, total dhamaal reviewsTaran Adarsh called Total Dhamaal film “entertaining” and gave it a 3-star rating.

Director Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal is witnessing good response at both the domestic and overseas box offices. Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi’s adventure-comedy movie has already gained the title of the highest first-weekend collection of 2019. The movie, which is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise, has received mixed and negative reviews from the critics.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Indra Kumar’s film, which is made on a budget of nearly Rs 105 crore, is expected to surpass Rs 90 crore milestone at the domestic box office this week. The movie has grossed Rs 8.75 crore on Tuesday, making a total collection of Rs 81 crore in India, so far. However, in the overseas market, the film was released a day earlier on February 21, in 786 screens.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Indra Kumar’s comic caper managed to earn Rs 16.50 crore on Friday, Rs 20.40 crore on Saturday, Rs 25.50 crore on Sunday and Rs 9.85 crore on Monday. Additionally, Dhamaal 3 has also collected Rs 12.56 lakh from 23 screens in Australia box office and Rs 13.53 lakh from 17 screens at the ticket windows in New Zealand.

Total Dhamaal’s plot revolves around 10 people who risk their lives for a jackpot worth Rs 50 crore. These people go through the land, water, desert, and sky to get hold of the prize. The film also witnesses Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor working together after a gap of almost two decades. They were last seen together in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lajja released in 2001.

Along with a list of bigwigs, Total Dhamaal also features actors like Jaaved Jaaffery, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Patkar, Johny Lever, Esha Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sudesh Lahiri. Fox Star Studios have partnered with Ajay Devgn’s production house, FFilms to make Total Dhamaal. Pen India Limited and Mangl Murti Films have also contributed to the movie as the co-producers.

