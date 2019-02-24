Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit film does unthinkable, earns this whopping amount

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 2:05 PM

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 2: Total Dhamaal, which is a sequel to 2011's Double Dhamaal and 2007's Dhamaal, is made on a budget of approximately Rs 105 crore.

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's production house, FFilms has collaborated with Fox Star Studios to make Total Dhamaal.

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 2: The third installment in the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal has gone for the kill at the box office. In just two days of its release, Total Dhamaal has zoomed past the lifetime collections of the first Dhamaal film which released back in 2007 and had earned around Rs 32 crore. Total Dhamaal opened to Rs 16.50 crore on its day one and on day 2, the movie has seen solid growth by earning Rs 20.40 crore taking its 2 day total to Rs 36.90 crore.

While the lifetime total of Dhamaal (800 screens) Rs 32.51 crore (inflation unadjusted) is crossed in 2 days itself, Double Dhamaal’s (1800 screens) lifetime business of Rs 45.05 crore (inflation unadjusted) will be crossed today by Total Dhamaal (3700 screens). Talking about the movie’s box office collection trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TotalDhamaal sets BO on Day 2… Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total… Will score bigger numbers on Day 3 since families/kids are patronising it… Eyes ₹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 36.90 cr.”

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

The movie received mixed to negative reviews from film critics but the audience’s word of mouth was positive. With a solid day 2, Total Dhamaal is now expected to deliver the highest opening weekend grosser of 2019 beating Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy. The trade is expecting an even better growth on day 3.

Watch Trailer:

The movie is studded with a huge star cast which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Johny Lever, Vijay Patkar, Esha Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sudesh Lahiri. Additionally, this movie also sees Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit working together after eighteen years gap. They had previously collaborated in the 2001’s Lajja, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Ajay Devgn’s production house, FFilms has collaborated with Fox Star Studios to make Total Dhamaal. Mangl Murti Films and Pen India Limited also board as co-producers in the movie.

