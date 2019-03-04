Total Dhamaal beats Golmaal 3 to become Ajay Devgn’s 3rd highest grosser

Ajay Devgn’s production house, FFilms has collaborated with Fox Star Studios to make Total Dhamaal.

Director Indra Kumar’s adventure comedy Total Dhamaal has turned out to be his highest grosser ever. The film made decent collections in its first week and the release of two new films — Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya — failed to deter the second-weekend collection of Total Dhamaal. The mixed reviews that the film opened to mattered little as the film continued a strong trend through its 10-day run at the box office.

The film’s gross collections stood at Rs 11.45 crore on day 10, taking its 10-day total to Rs 117.77 crore.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#TotalDhamaal catches speed on [second] Sat and jumps on Sun… Massive gains from mass circuits… Proves, yet again, entertainers having mandate of families/kids will always work at BO… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr. Total: ₹ 117.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Also Read: ‘Operation Gold Fish’ teaser: Mahesh Babu unveils the official teaser of military based film

With its Day 10 collection, Total Dhamaal has now beaten the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn’s own Golmaal 3, which released on Diwali in 2010. In fact, Total Dhamaal is now Ajay Devgn’s third highest grossing film of all time, behind Singham Returns and Golmaal Again, both of which were holiday releases. While the collections of Singham Returns will be surpassed by Total Dhamaal by next week, Golmaal Again’s double century appears out of reach.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 23.22 cr

Total: ₹ 117.77 cr

Will remain rock-steady today [second Mon] due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Yet, Total Dhamaal has set records for many others involved in the film too. The film is now Riteish Deshmukh’s highest grosser, beating Housefull 2, Arshad Warsi’s second highest grosser behind Golmaal Again and Anil Kapoor’s second highest grosser behind Race 3. Notably, Total Dhamaal is Madhuri Dixit’s first film in the Rs 100-crore club and Jaaved Jaaferi’s second highest grosser after Bang Bang.

As today is a partial holiday across the country due to Mahashivratri, expect a strong second Monday at the box office for Total Dhamaal.