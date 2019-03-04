Total Dhamaal beats Golmaal 3 to become Ajay Devgn’s 3rd highest grosser

Total Dhamaal box office collection: The multi-starrer comedy film has proved to be a winner at the box office despite releasing on a non-holiday weekend. The film is continuing to mint money at the box office.

total dhamaal, total dhamaal review, total dhamaal release date, Anil Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, total dhamaal full movie, total dhamaal movie, टोटल धमाल, total dhamaal full movie free download, total dhamaal cast and review, total dhamaal film, total dhamaal box office, Ajay DevgnAjay Devgn’s production house, FFilms has collaborated with Fox Star Studios to make Total Dhamaal.

Director Indra Kumar’s adventure comedy Total Dhamaal has turned out to be his highest grosser ever. The film made decent collections in its first week and the release of two new films — Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya — failed to deter the second-weekend collection of Total Dhamaal. The mixed reviews that the film opened to mattered little as the film continued a strong trend through its 10-day run at the box office.

The film’s gross collections stood at Rs 11.45 crore on day 10, taking its 10-day total to Rs 117.77 crore.

With its Day 10 collection, Total Dhamaal has now beaten the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn’s own Golmaal 3, which released on Diwali in 2010. In fact, Total Dhamaal is now Ajay Devgn’s third highest grossing film of all time, behind Singham Returns and Golmaal Again, both of which were holiday releases. While the collections of Singham Returns will be surpassed by Total Dhamaal by next week, Golmaal Again’s double century appears out of reach.

Yet, Total Dhamaal has set records for many others involved in the film too. The film is now Riteish Deshmukh’s highest grosser, beating Housefull 2, Arshad Warsi’s second highest grosser behind Golmaal Again and Anil Kapoor’s second highest grosser behind Race 3. Notably, Total Dhamaal is Madhuri Dixit’s first film in the Rs 100-crore club and Jaaved Jaaferi’s second highest grosser after Bang Bang.
As today is a partial holiday across the country due to Mahashivratri, expect a strong second Monday at the box office for Total Dhamaal.

