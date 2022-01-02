Top movies to look out for in 2022: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Avatar 2 and more!

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a crime drama based on the life of Gangubai from Kathiawad who became the most powerful and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Stepping into the third year of this pandemic tangled world seems a bit depressing considering we are all doing our best to stay indoors and be home-bound. At times like these, the only thing that has kept us going is the world of entertainment. Let’s check out some major Bollywood and Hollywood releases that are set to come to your screen this year. Don’t miss out!

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The most-anticipated movie Gangubai Kathiawadi was scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, but got delayed to production-related work. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a crime drama based on the life of Gangubai from Kathiawad who became the most powerful and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The story is touted to be loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the titular role.

Prithviraj

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the movie will hit theatres on January 21, 2022. The actor will be seen in the role of the 11th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie will also mark the debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Out of all projects, this one is Kartik Aaryan’s most awaited project. The movie is a sequel of 2007 film featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan among others in the lead role. The movie was a blockbuster and has been well received both by the audiences and critics. This year, Kartik will be filling in the shoes of Akshay Kumar with Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Kiara Advani will also be seen in the titular role.

Dhaakad

Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad falls under the spy thriller genre. Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Thalaivii, will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. The first schedule of the movie was previously shot in Madhya Pradesh. Actors like Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta will also be seen in pivotal roles.

KGF 2

Sanjay Dutt will be making his Sandalwood debut with KGF Chapter 2. He will be playing the role of villain Adheera in the film. KGF 2 will be released in multiple languages–Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the movie also features Srini.

Laal Singh Chaddha

The most anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha will not be releasing this year. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, the movie was scheduled to release during Christmas but was postponed. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Hindi adaption of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

An upcoming American superhero, the film is based on the Marvel Comics character Doctor Strange. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the movie is the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and the 28th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to the storyline, Strange casts a spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of Strange. Directed by Sam Raimi, Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen in the role of Dr. Stephen Strange.

Brahmastra

Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar, the movie revolves around Shiva (played by Ranbir) who is born with some extraordinary human qualities or say special power. The ‘modern-myth’ drama also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy in the lead role.

Mission Impossible 7

This one is a treat for Tom Cruise fans! The movie is an American action spy film. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this will be the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film franchise, and the third in the series directed by McQuarrie, followed by Mission Impossible Rogue Nation and Fallout.

Avatar 2

The storyline of the movie reads: Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman, and the Lost Kingdom is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Aquaman. The plot of the movie is not disclosed yet.

RRR

The Telugu-language film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was expected to hit theaters on January 7. As per the latest official statement from SS Rajamouli’s team, it seems that RRR will now be seeing a delay in the release this time as well. The decision to postpone the release date was announced on the official Twitter account of the RRR film. “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love #RRRPPostopened #RRRMovie”.

“Inspite our relentless efforts some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theaters, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL,” the post further added.

RRR’s decision comes following Delhi government’s last week order to shut down cinema halls with immediate effect amid the rising coronavirus cases and Omicron threat.