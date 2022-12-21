Top 3 films of 2022 that pushed the envelope higher with their VFX

Way back when in 2009 Avatar first made it to Indian cinema houses, we as viewers were in absolute awe of the magic that was VFX, today in just over a decade, India has become the hub of all things VFX and we couldn’t be prouder. Only this year, India saw mega huge hits that utilized such intense and nuanced Visual Effects that it is virtually impossible to distinguish them from reality. 3 such movies that need to be specially mentioned are:

Brahmastra

The first installation of a trilogy, the movie used VFX to enhance the viewer’s experience. The first of its kind superhero movie that could easily compete with Hollywood in terms of animation and nuanced worldbuilding. It really set the tone for India’s potential to excel at VFX.

Ram Setu

With brilliant world creation, a fantastical storyline, and distinct VFX, Abhishek Sharma really hit the trifecta with Ram Setu. A prime example of genius storytelling, the movie received a lot of love for taking the chance and building such a mind-blowing concept.

Bhediya

This movie stands as proof that India has reached such an advanced level of movie-making. Another brilliant VFX-forward movie that focuses on subtly blurring the lines between reality and visual effects.