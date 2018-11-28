Top 10 Bollywood grosser 2018: Can 2.0, Simmba, Zero beat Sanju or Padmaavat? All you need to know

Now with a star-studded line-up of upcoming releases like 2.0 (Hindi), Simmba and Zero, it would be interesting to see if these films would give the existing top grossers a run for their money.

As movie buffs wait for another big release with 2.0 release around the corner, we decided to look back at how the Indian film industry has done so far in the year according to their lifetime box office collections. With big blockbusters like Sanju, Padmaavat and Race 3, 2018 has been a successful year for Indian cinema. Now with a star-studded line-up of upcoming releases like 2.0 (Hindi), Simmba and Zero, it would be interesting to see if these films would give the existing top grossers a run for their money.

Talking to FinancialExpress Online, trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel put his bet on Sanju to remain the highest grosser of 2018. Kadel said that no other upcoming Bollywood release would surpass the earnings of Sanju and it would go down as the highest grossing film of the year. Kadel told FE.com, “As we know Sanju got three week free run at the box office which is not the case with 2point0 (Hindi), Zero & Simmba. If Zero gets extremely well received by audience then it would probably do Rs 280-300 crore nett on its lifetime, Simmba would eat minimum 3000 screens of Zero from 28th December onwards. Same is the case with Simmba, if Zero is well received then Simmba will suffer like Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Again suffered because of Chennai Express.”

While few movies like Thugs of Hindostan managed 100+ crore collections, it was a major flop at the box office as it could not recover its budget. However, films like Stree, Badhaai Ho and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety seemed to gather numerous applauds owing to their storyline and the performance of the star cast. According to Bollywood Hungama, the following is the order in which the top grossing Bollywood films of 2018 have been ranked so far.

1. Sanju (Rs 342.53 cr)

Standing tall at the first rank is Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Sanju, which is the biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt featuring some of the dramatic and significant episodes of his life. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer witnessed a whopping Rs 34.75 crore opening at the box office and went on to gather 120.06 at the end of the opening weekend. Released on June 29, 2018, Sanju also featured some of Bollywood’s top actors like Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Jim Sarbh and several other actors.

2. Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 cr)

Another movie to have crossed the Rs 300-crore bar for lifetime collection is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring Bollywood’s superstar-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Marred by controversies, Padmaavat did exceptionally well at the Box Office and went on to earn Rs 114 crore at the end of the opening weekend. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in leading roles.

3. Race 3 (Rs 166.40 cr)

A woot for all the Bhai fans out there that Race 3 went on to become to third-highest Bollywood grosser of the year so far. Marking Salman Khan’s entry into the Race franchise, this film was the third sequel of the franchise, directed by Remo DSouza. Earning Rs 103 crore at the end of the opening weekend, Race 3 also featured actor stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and others.

4. Baaghi 2 (Rs 164.38 cr)

Trailing just by a hair, Baaghi 2 ranks fourth on the list to Bollywood’s top grosser of 2018 behind Race 3. Starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles, this film earned Rs 73.10 crore at the opening weekend. The numbers went higher at the end of its first week at the box office with Rs 112.85 at the end of Week 1. Other actors in the film were Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez in a special item number, which was the remake of the old song ‘Ek Do Teen’ that featured superstar Madhuri Dixit.

5. Thugs Of Hindostan (Rs 150.32 cr)

Despite earning Rs 150.32 cr at the box office, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial remained a flop as it could not match up to its budget. Starring megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, the film released on Diwali, November 8, 2018.

6. Badhaai Ho (Rs 132.65 cr)

Earning Rs 46 crore on the opening weekend, this Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer did exceptionally well at the box office gaining applauds from audiences of various age groups. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho also featured other critically acclaimed actors Surekha Sikri, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Shardul Rana.

7. Stree (Rs 129.90 cr)

Amar Kaushik’s Stree featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles also did very well at the box office this year. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, released on August 31, 2018, and earned Rs 31.26 cr on the opening weekend. Other actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee were also seen in the film. Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon were also seen in special appearances.

8. Raazi (Rs 123.84 cr)

Earning Rs 32.94 crore on the opening weekend, this Alia Bhatt starrer was a big hit in the cinemas. This spy film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, with a female lead actor, earned huge numbers for the makers of the film as Alia Bhatt mesmerised the crowd with her splendid performance. The film released on May 11 and starred other actors in leading roles like Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Amruta Khanvilkar.

9. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 108.95 cr)

SKTKS, a small film, earned a lot of fame owing to its one-of-the-kind storyline, based on friendship and how it was not a run of the mill. Earning Rs 26.57 crore in the opening weekend, SKTKS starred Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar in lead roles. The film was directed by Luv Ranjan.

10. Gold (Rs 104.72 cr)

Tenth on the list is Akshay Kumar’s sports drama, Gold, which is based on a real-life event. This Reema Kagti directorial was a story of India’s first big win in an international sports tournament after attaining independence. The film did exceptionally well at the box office, earning Rs 70.05 crore on the opening weekend. The movie also starred other actors like Mouni Roy and Kunal Kapoor.