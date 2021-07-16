Toofan, Schmigadoon!, and Honest Thief: Here is your weekend watch list

Toofan's journey has some smart jabs and feints, ending with a satisfying punch. (Picture courtesy: IE)

The weekend is almost upon us and with streaming services adding new films, documentaries, and shows to their libraries, we are almost spoilt for choice. Here’s a primer on your streaming options for July 16.

Toofan on Amazon Prime Video

Shubhra Gupta, film critic for The Indian Express, in her review of the film starring Farhan Akhtar, called it a “underprivileged-underdog-to-boxing-champion tale” with a predictable arc. However, the manner in which the film is written and performed make it an utterly enjoyable watch. She adds the audience will know where the film will go. However, the journey has some smart jabs and feints, ending with a satisfying punch.

Honest Thief on BookMyShow Stream

Starring Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Anthony Ramos, and Jeffrey Donovan, Honest Thief tells the story of a bank robber who tries to surrender to the authorities as he dreams of having an honest life. However, he realises that Federal officials were far more corrupt than he was, and has to fight to get his name cleared.

Kudi Yedamaithe on Aha

Revolving around the story of Durga and Aditya, who find themselves caught in a time loop and face to face with a life—and-death situation, the Telugu web series features Amala Paul, Ravi Prakash, Rahul Vijay, Raj Madiraju, Padmini Settam, Surya Sreenivas, and Pradeep Rudra.

Schmigadoon! on Apple TV Plus

A musical comedy Schmigadoon! follows a couple who embark on a backpacking trip to rekindle their relationship. During the trip, they end up in a magical town where every resident lives in a studio musical set in the 1940s. The series stars Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Ariana DeBose.

Catfish Season 8 on Voot Select

The reality series’ official synopsis says the line between real and reel instantly blurs when you fall in love online. Catfish helps people who fall in love head over heels investigate if their online relationship is a scam. The show’s eighth season captures people who found love online during the pandemic testing their love offline.