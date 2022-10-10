Tollywood, Bollywood, Hollywood – Here’s how Samantha Ruth Prabhu is proving herself in every industry

Samantha Ruth Prabhu truly exemplifies the meaning of pure, unadulterated stardom. Having topped Ormax’s list of ‘Female Stars India Loves’ for many months in a row, the superstar continues to dominate despite not constantly being in the public’s eye.

While Samantha’s appeal and crazy fandom is unexplainable, she left an indelible mark on the minds and hearts of people; so much so that months later she not only continues to trend, but dominates across geographies and demographies of audiences.

Telugu films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Their, Anjaan and Pushpa the Rise won her massive acclaim and awards. With these films she truly established herself as a leading lady who walked shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest superstars down south. Though her cult song ‘Oo Antava’ from the blockbuster Pushpa released last December, it made her a household name and someone people from all corners of the country recognize.

Also read: How Vikrant Massey stepped up to be India’s favourite boy next door and performer with his versatility

Samantha then proved her merit as a performer with the OTT show Family Man 2. On one end of the spectrum, she captivated audiences with her performance in the record-breaking song, and on the other, she gave an intense and memorable performance in Family Man 2 as the antagonist. Polar opposite performances, but both pulled off like a pro!

Audiences now can’t wait for Samantha to team up with Raj & DK yet again for Russo Brothers’ Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The actress will be seen playing a special agent in this action-packed espionage thriller and given that she has already showcased her prowess as a strong performer, this one is guaranteed to be next level!

What’s even more exciting is that Samantha, currently India’s most popular actress is all set to make her international debut – Samantha joins English feature film ‘Arrangements of Love’ by Philip John, the acclaimed director also accredited for Downtown Abbey and Outlander among many others. Interestingly, Samantha is one of the few stars who’ve gained popularity both on the big screen and on OTT. She is also a versatile talent, who makes a transition from Tollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood with effortless ease as she is the only one making a mark in the film industry.