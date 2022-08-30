Tisca Chopra’s supernatural thriller Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya to release on this day; Details here

Directed by Vikranth Pawar, best known for his National award-winning short fiction film Kaatal, Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya is a dark tale of myths and superstition. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. But an IAS officer (Chopra) sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances, the official synopsis read. The series will stream from September 16 on Disney+Hotstar.

Chopra, best known for her performances in films such as Taare Zameen Par, Firaaq, Ankur Arora Murder Case, and Qissa, said the series was a great opportunity to play another layered character.

“What I love most about Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya’ is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other,” the actor said in a statement.

“It’s been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences. I’m extremely proud to bring this layered grey character, she added.

The show touches upon society, its beliefs and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. But an IAS officer sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. Shot across Rajasthan’s uniquely rugged landscapes, the story spells catharsis with cursed caves, hidden treasures and generational secrets.

Saurabh Shukla, who plays Pramukh, said , “Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya, as a show, meticulously brings together a tale of myths, legends and superstitions. Playing Pramukh puts me in the eye of the strong beliefs surrounding the village and its residents. One element that makes this character stand out is that he fears what he worships, but is too scared to break the chain. I can’t wait to see how the audience responds to it when the show releases on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Pawar said he is happy to have associated with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this show to a wide audience.

“Aside from the characters and the plot, the mise-en-scene was also used to contribute to the mystic essence of this supernatural thriller. The show’s unique pace keeps the viewer hooked until the mystery surrounding Shilaspura is uncovered, the director added. The nine-episode series also features actors Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan.

With PTI inputs