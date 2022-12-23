Tisca Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Divya Dutta… Actors ruling 2022 with their impeccable acting skills

OTT has been quite a boon to the film industry. Even post-pandemic, the shift from mainstream cinema to online streaming has given filmmakers a new chance to make films that they feel passionately about without the worry of the box office. It has also been a great platform for experimenting with new or edgier concepts that the makers were scared about before. And in doing so we have been graced with jaw-dropping storylines, gritty action performances, and a strong female presence. Here’s a list of actresses who have played fearless roles and turned tides through their impeccable acting skills:

Tisca Chopra

An actress of grit and grace, she has acted in over 45 movies. Her latest release happens to be one of the most trending dramas across streaming services. She features in Dahan as the leading character, A disgraced IAS officer who finds herself in the thick of a special case. The show is shrouded in occultic and superstitious beliefs that cause mayhem. Tisca’s complex character as an IAS officer and a mother is so well portrayed that you cannot help but relate to her qualms.

Konkona Sen

Another actress worth her merit, Konkona Sen’s portrayal in Geeli Puchchi has left a mark. The actress is brilliant in her restrained portrayal of a woman denied love. She respectfully portrays the story of the struggle of a Dalit queer woman. While the story is gripping it is her performance that sets the tone of the short film.

Sushmita Sen

A crime thriller resting entirely on the actress, Aarya shows us the best of Sushmita Sen yet. Set in Rajasthan, the show calls to the humanity within which is a rare sight in a crime series. The actress navigates the show taking you along with her as you feel her queries and qualms. The show also went on to a second season.

Raveena Tandon

Back with quite the bang, Raveena Tandon’s Aranyak performance left the industry’s jaws on the floor. Raveena’s best yet performance, the show portrays her as a policewoman’s journey through political ploys, personal agendas, and myths that start off with an unsuspecting yet mysterious murder. Raveena’s somber and taut performance is spine-chilling and keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Shefali Shah

Moving away from crime into a unique story of Medical Thriller, we find Shefali Shah as Dr. Gauri Nath in Human. The series shows Shefali in the lights of a disturbed sociopath with the aim to make it big and she stops at nothing. The character portrayal is so perfect that you cannot help but feel her eerie presence in your bones.

Divya Dutta

Lastly, we have Divya Dutta in Maa. Her performance is a must-mention despite the fact that most strong performances mentioned in this article were for thrillers, Maa is a Punjabi film that deals with the struggles of a mother. Divya walks the delicate rope of a soothing mother and a single parent. Her performances as she navigates the ups and downs tug at your heart with sincerity and are bound to make you relate.