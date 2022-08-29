From Rashmi Rocket to Mirzapur 2: Times when Priyanshu Painyuli charmed us with his impeccable acting skills

A rising millennial is what Priyanshu Painyuli is all about – Within no time the handsome hunk managed to rope his audience in his versatile avatars and left them speechless. Even with just a handful of characters yet, Priyanshu has played it well and stole the spotlight. His fans can’t choose among their favourite characters and it’s no wonder that he has slayed them all pretty well. With his absolutely stunning list of characters, Priyanshu Painyuli has managed to charm us several times. Let’s take a look:

Rashmi Rocket:

Can we get over the actor’s bold yet sweet character from Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket? The actor quite aced the role of an army captain alongside Tapsee Pannu. Playing an army man and Tapsee’s husband in the sports genre, Priyanshu stole many hearts with his impeccable acting. His neat and composed role-play gained his fans’ admiration making Captain Gagan one of his most admired roles.

Extraction:

From the backdrop of Bangladesh comes Priyanshu Painyuli aka Amir Asif. The Bangladeshi crime lord from Extraction comes very surprisingly to us. Priaynshu’s acting takes a very interesting turn for all of us in the international action thriller. The fact that Painyuli learned Bengali for his role in the film with a Bangladeshi backdrop makes him the most versatile and dedicated actor.

Bhavesh Joshi:

Coming from a Hatke backdrop of illegal water theft in India, Priyanshu aka Bhavesh Joshi takes us on a definite thrilling ride. His smooth character shift from humourous to a serious one made us raise our brows. With Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the actor proved that no role is an exception for him and he is to ace all of them with perfection.

Mirzapur 2:

We are in awe of Priyanshu Painyuli aka Robin Agarwal from Mirzapur who got us hooked on his subtle ‘Yeh bhi theek hai’ that came out from nowhere and made us chuckle. The drug dealer from Lucknow made us go head over heels with his epic performance and we look forward to more. Priyanshu Painyuli has certain acting credits to his name and his roles are all proof of this. With delivering several versatile roles the above 4 continue to remain his top ones.

The actor is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming venture Pippa and we can’t wait for its smashing hit.