Ticket to Hollywood: Indian actors and actresses who are all set to star in the West

Over time, an increasing number of Indian actors have landed roles in international projects. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in particular, have appeared in numerous international projects. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has starred in Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic, and the TV series Quantico, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has appeared in Mistress of Spices, Bride and Prejudice, and Pink Panther 2.



In this article, we take a look at renowned Indian actors and actresses who are set to fly overseas to star in Western projects.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who recently had her first child, is set to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix in August 2023. A teaser was released by Netflix in September of last year, in which Bhatt spoke about the film’s relatable characters. The film will be directed by Tom Harper.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, as reported by multiple sources, had inked a deal with the Gersh agency in the United States, signaling his entry into the world of Bollywood with an American spy thriller. However, further information regarding this project is still pending. On the domestic front, Roshan’s upcoming film projects include Siddharth Anand’s action-packed feature ‘Fighter’ (2024), in which he will be starring alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has already made her mark in the West with several TV series and films, has recently completed shooting for Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel. Additionally, an Indian segment of the film will feature Samantha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala, last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 1, is set to make her debut in Hollywood with the action-thriller, Monkey Man. The film is directed by Dev Patel, and while filming has already concluded, post-production is currently underway.

Monkey Man follows the story of a man who, after being imprisoned, struggles to adapt to a world of corporate greed. The film serves as Patel’s directorial debut, who is known for his role in Slumdog Millionaire.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Reports suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to make her debut in Hollywood with the film ‘Arrangements of Love’. Prabhu will portray the character of a bisexual Tamil woman who runs a detective agency.

The story follows a Welsh-Indian man as he searches for his estranged father in his homeland.