Thugs of Hindostan trailer released: Not Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan steals show in this cinematic extravaganza

Thugs of Hindostan trailer was released on Thursday morning.

The much-awaited Thugs of Hindostan trailer was released on Thursday morning. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the film is set for Diwali release and looks breathtaking. The film is set in the times when India was ruled by the East India Company and Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a dacoit who leads the charge against them. To counter him, the Britishers hire the service of a local – Firangi (played by Aamir Khan). Even though Aamir looks good in the role and makes you laugh, Amitabh Bachchan steals the show with his powerful dialogue delivery. The two actors are sharing the screen for the first time. The trailer features grand sets, good VFX and a lot of action.

Trade and business analyst Taran Adarsh was full of praises for the trailer. “A cinematic extravaganza, indeed… #ThugsOfHindostan should compete with the biggest and the best at the ticket windows… A big screen spectacle that should set the BO on ????????????… Get ready for Tsunami at the BO… #TOHTrailer,” he tweeted.

WATCH | Thugs of Hindostan trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fatima Sana Sheikh seems to be playing Amitabh’s daughter in the film and looked good while Katrina a Kaif makes limited appearance in the trailer. The footage also throws light on a couple of other characters.

Here come the Thugs! Its a big day for all of us. Missing Yash ji. Wish he was here with us.

I hope that TOH will make your Diwali a fun and enjoyable ride! #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer https://t.co/amNBe4iFy5@yrf @TOHTheFilm @SrBachchan #KatrinaKaif @fattysanashaikh pic.twitter.com/HJYXGAbBe6 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 27, 2018

The Thugs of Hindostan trailer was launched on India’s biggest screen – Carnival: IMAX, Wadala. At the trailer launch, Amitabh Bachchan got emotional and remembered late Yash Chopra. “I rememeber how Yash Chopra had a small cabin as his office, and had an accountant. And today, YRF has become so big. I thank Aditya Chopra for making his father’s dreams come true,” he said.

The film has been produced by Yash Raj films and the trailer was released on the birth anniversary of iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra. To create a buzz around the the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, the characters of Thugs of Hindostan have been introduced in motion posters. Amitabh is Khudabaksh, Aamir is Firangi, Fatima is Zafira and Katrina is Surraiya.