Thugs of Hindostan now slated for release in China, dates finalised; Know details

Yash Raj Films big Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan featuring Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif will now be released in China. The film has done poorly in India and was dissed by both critics and the general audiences. After a record breaking opening weekend, the film tanked at the Indian box office and collected approximately Rs 150 crore, way below its expectation and estimated budget. Now, it is getting ready to try its luck at Chinese box office. Informing about the released of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Date finalised, Thugs of Hindostan to release in China on 28 Dec 2018.”



China has historically been a happy hunting ground for Aamir Khan as his films have done exceptionally well there. While Khan’s Dangal amassed whopping Rs 1220 crore at Chinese box office, his low-budget film Secret Superstar also raked moolah by collecting Rs 736 crore. These are the top two highest grossing Indian films in China. It will be interesting to see whether Aamir’s love affair with the Chinese audience continues to work or will it miss the mark like it, unexpectedly, did in India.

Taran Adarsh, in a separate tweet, cautioned that while “China, as a film market is akin to the goose that lays golden eggs but you cannot expect every Indian film to strike gold at the China box office.”

#China, as a film market, is akin to the goose that lays golden eggs, but you cannot expect every #Indian film to strike gold at #ChinaBO… While #102NotOut has fizzled out, hopes are pinned on the next two #Hindi releases: #PadMan [14 Dec] and #TOH [28 Dec]… Fingers crossed! pic.twitter.com/RcNGUa4M5T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2018



Thugs of Hindostan might face competition from Akshay Kumar’s Padman, a film with social message about menstrual hygiene, which is releasing in China on December 14, 2018. Here is the list of top five highest grossing Indian films in China:

Dangal: 1220 crore

Secret Superstar: 736 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 295 crore

Hindi Medium: 218 crore

Hichki: 150 crore

The Vijay Krishna Acharya directed film was supposed to be the biggest bollywood release of the year as it saw coming together of Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time ever but it failed to live up to its expectations. Financial Express Online, in an article, wrote that the film probably got crushed under its own weight. The film not just got bad reviews from critics but also from movie goers and even a layman, and it impacted its business.

In press conference held recently, Aamir Khan took “full responsibility” for the film’s failure. “I take full responsibility for Thugs of Hindostan not working with the movie audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility of that. You can be sure we tried our level best. We didn’t leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong,” Aamir told reporters.