Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan starrer is a disaster, continues to fall

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 7: The Aamir Khan starrer has earned just Rs 2.5 cr. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan is turning out to be a box-office disaster as the film’s collection continues to fall. Thugs, which completed one week at the box-office on Wednesday, had slipped from Rs 50.75 crore on day 1 to just Rs 4.75 crore on day 6. Day 7 wasn’t that great for the movie either and the collection stood at a meagre Rs 2.5 crore.

“#ThugsOfHindostan – THU- ₹ 43 Cr , FRI- ₹ 23 Cr , SAT- ₹ 21 Cr, SUN ₹ 16 Cr, Mon- ₹ 5 Cr, Tue- ₹ 3 Cr , Wed- ₹ 2.5 Cr. FIRST WEEK TOTAL- ₹ 113.5 Cr. NBO Ind Biz,” trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

Many shows of the film were cancelled on Tuesday due to no audience and the trend continued on Wednesday as bad word of mouth and poor reviews have made viewers think twice before spending money on the film.

“#ThugsOfHindostan Wednesday- SHOWS cancellation continues because of no audience. GAME OVER ,” Kadel had said in a tweet.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, meanwhile, threw light the decline in the film’s collection over the last week. Thugs of Hindostan had witnessed a declined of 44.33% in business on the second day of release. Over the next four days, the business declined by 19.47%, 24.18%, 68.12% and 20.91%, respectively.

Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2018

The fall appears more disastrous when you consider that the film was released in over 5000 screens in India. That makes these numbers look really horrific.

At the end of the first week, the film’s overall collection is likely to finish under Rs 135 crore which should ideally have been its weekend collection, especially after it had brought in a massive Rs 50.75 crore on the first day itself.

Meanwhile, content-driven Badhaai Ho continues to do quite well. Even though the film is running on very few screens across the country, it earned Rs 1.25 crore on Tuesday, taking its overall collection to Rs 118.10 crore. Over the next week, it is likely to surpass the lifetime collection of Raazi (Rs 124 crore).