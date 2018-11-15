Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan starrer is a disaster, continues to fall

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 10:59 AM

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan is turning out to be a box-office disaster as the film's collection continues to fall.

Thugs of Hindostan day 7 collection, Thugs of Hindostan box office collection, Thugs of Hindostan collection, Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 7, Thugs of Hindostan movie, Thugs of Hindostan movie collection, Thugs of Hindostan box office, Thugs of Hindostan news, Thugs of Hindostan latest collection, aamir khan, amitabh bachchanThugs of Hindostan box office collection day 7: The Aamir Khan starrer has earned just Rs 2.5 cr. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan is turning out to be a box-office disaster as the film’s collection continues to fall. Thugs, which completed one week at the box-office on Wednesday, had slipped from Rs 50.75 crore on day 1 to just Rs 4.75 crore on day 6. Day 7 wasn’t that great for the movie either and the collection stood at a meagre Rs 2.5 crore.

“#ThugsOfHindostan – THU- ₹ 43 Cr , FRI- ₹ 23 Cr , SAT- ₹ 21 Cr, SUN ₹ 16 Cr, Mon- ₹ 5 Cr, Tue- ₹ 3 Cr , Wed- ₹ 2.5 Cr. FIRST WEEK TOTAL- ₹ 113.5 Cr. NBO Ind Biz,” trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

Many shows of the film were cancelled on Tuesday due to no audience and the trend continued on Wednesday as bad word of mouth and poor reviews have made viewers think twice before spending money on the film.

“#ThugsOfHindostan Wednesday- SHOWS cancellation continues because of no audience. GAME OVER ,” Kadel had said in a tweet.

WATCH | Thugs of Hindostan trailer 

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, meanwhile, threw light the decline in the film’s collection over the last week. Thugs of Hindostan had witnessed a declined of 44.33% in business on the second day of release. Over the next four days, the business declined by 19.47%, 24.18%, 68.12% and 20.91%, respectively.

The fall appears more disastrous when you consider that the film was released in over 5000 screens in India. That makes these numbers look really horrific.

At the end of the first week, the film’s overall collection is likely to finish under Rs 135 crore which should ideally have been its weekend collection, especially after it had brought in a massive Rs 50.75 crore on the first day itself.

Meanwhile, content-driven Badhaai Ho continues to do quite well. Even though the film is running on very few screens across the country, it earned Rs 1.25 crore on Tuesday, taking its overall collection to Rs 118.10 crore. Over the next week, it is likely to surpass the lifetime collection of Raazi (Rs 124 crore).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan starrer is a disaster, continues to fall
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition