Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 6: Game over for Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 6: Things are going from bad to worse for Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan which released on Diwali last week. A bad word of mouth resulted in a major decline in film’s collection day 2 onwards. Now, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial is finding it tough to pull viewers to theatres. The film’s collection went down from Rs 50.75 crore to just Rs 5.50 crore within five days.

And, on day 6, it hit another low as many shows of the film were cancelled across the country due to no audience. “#ThugsofHindostan TUESDAY- Shows are getting cancelled Left, Right & Center across India because of no audience. Feeling really sad for single screen Exhibitors who have bought this film in extremely high Money Guarantee clause, many would close down. DARK DIWALI for exhibitors,” trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

#ThugsofHindostan TUESDAY- Shows are getting cancelled Left, Right & Center across India because of no audience. Feeling really sad for single screen Exhibitors who have bought this film in extremely high Money Guarantee clause, many would close down. DARK DIWALI for exhibitors. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 13, 2018

Even though the official figures for day 6 are not out yet, the film is unlikely to earn more than Rs 5 crore and the producers should now be looking at huge losses. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh also called Thugs of Hindostan the biggest shocker of 2018.

“#ThugsOfHindostan CRASHES on Mon… Witnesses a drastic fall… In fact, expect a free-fall on weekdays… Metros/plexes are down to shockingly low levels, while mass belt / single screens are falling rapidly… #TOH is, without doubt, the BIGGEST SHOCKER of 2018…” he tweeted on Tuesday.

This once again proved that if the content is weak, even the festival release cannot save a film as was the case with Salman Khan’s Race 3 earlier this year.

“#Race3 [#Eid] and #ThugsOfHindostan [#Diwali]… Proves, yet again, if the content is weak, even festivals can’t salvage the film… Conversely, #Baahubali2, #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Sanju and #Stree were *non-holiday* releases… Eventually, it boils down to how strong the content is,” Adarsh said in another tweet.