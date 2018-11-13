Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan starrer ‘done and dusted, gargantuan disaster’

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 11:02 AM

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's big-budget Thugs of Hindostan which released to disastrous reviews, crashed to an all-time low on Monday.

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection, Thugs of Hindostan collection, Thugs of Hindostan day 5 collection, Thugs of Hindostan box office, Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 5, Thugs of Hindostan movie, Thugs of Hindostan trailer, Thugs of Hindostan news, aamir khan, amitabh bachchanThugs of Hindostan box office collection day 5: The Aamir Khan starrer seems to be done and dusted. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s big-budget Thugs of Hindostan which released to disastrous reviews, crashed to an all-time low on Monday. The film which had opened to Rs 50.75 crore on, managed to earn just Rs 5 crore on Monday and was termed a gargantuan disaster by trade analyst Sumit Kadel. “#ThugsOfHindostan MONDAY- Done & Dusted. Monday Collection will come in range of ₹ 5-6 cr nett. Lifetime would wrap under ₹ 135-140 cr nett. GARGANTUAN DISASTER,” he tweeted.

“Shows are getting cancelled Left, Right & Center across India because of no audience. Feeling really sad for single screen Exhibitors who have bought this film in extremely high Money Guarantee clause, many would close down. DARK DIWALI for exhibitors,” he said in another tweet.

Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to explain the reason behind this shocking fall. Adarsh said that it is impossible to misjudge or underestimate the audience these days.

“Moviegoers are extremely ruthless and in no mood to splurge on movies they hear is substandard… In this era of social media, the word of mouth spreads faster than fire and can make or break a movie within hours… #TOH #ThugsOfHindostan,” he tweeted.

After the fall, the film is unlikely to cross Rs 150-crore mark on box-office and has turned out to be a major disappointment for anyone associated with the film. Before the release, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directed affair was tipped to earn over Rs 300 crore.

READ | Thugs of Hindostan review

The distributors and exhibitors had released the film in over 5000 screens in India but are now finding it tough to retain it there due to empty auditoriums. Reportedly, shows of Badhaai Ho and Baazaar have been increased in some markets after the dull response to Thugs.

WATCH | Thugs of Hindostan trailer 

This brings the focus back on Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 which releases later this month. The film has been made at a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore and is set to be released in around 6500 screens in India.

However, the markers would be a bit nervous after seeing the fate of Race 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, that despite featuring some of the biggest names from the film industry failed to impress the audience.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan starrer ‘done and dusted, gargantuan disaster’
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition